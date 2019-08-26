



With just over a week left before the NFL season kicks off, fantasy football draft season is in full swing. As you prepare to set your team up for success and hopefully the ultimate glory of a league title, the CBS Sports HQ Fantasy Football Today crew is here to help you make some tough draft day decisions.

Each year, certain players fly just under the radar and then have a big impact on the fantasy season. Think of Alvin Kamara a few years ago or Patrick Mahomes prior to last season’s explosion. These players, when found in the later rounds of the draft, can help catapult you to the top of the league standings, and send you home with that all-important title.

On the other hand, some guys, based on past history or preseason talk, may be higher up on people’s draft boards than they should be. The dreaded busts, if you will. Avoiding these players is key to putting together a competitve fantasy squad.

Heading into the year, you may have Ravens starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson, in the latter category and the reliable Drew Brees in the former. But, Heath Cummings disagrees and explains why that should be flipped. Dave Richard likes a New England running back as a later-round pick, but it’s probably not the one that you’re thinking of. Below we have listed out the guys’ picks for sleepers and busts at each position, with some explanation for a few of the picks. To hear more from the crew, check out the video above and head over to CBS Sports HQ to check out all of Fantasy Football Today’s content each day at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sleepers

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens- “Last year, after he took over as a starting quarterback, he was a borderline fantasy starter without even being able to throw the ball that well. He has shown signs in the preseason of improvement as a passer. With Miles Boykin healthy now, Marquise Brown healthy now, Jackson is going to be a top-10 quarterback this year.” -Heath Cummings

Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots- “One of several young running backs that I am targeting in the back half of my draft. This is the guy behind Sony Michel. He ran for over 1,000 yards three straight years at Alabama with no fumbles the last two years. He will be a good player to have on your bench.” -Dave Richard

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers

Busts

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints- “He was a top-10 quarterback last year because of some good touchdown fortune. But, I don’t expect that he is going to run for four touchdowns again. I don’t think he is going to throw 32 pass touchdowns again on less than 500 attempts. This Saints team has gotten much better. They run the ball, the defense is good. Brees is still very good, he just isn’t going to throw enough to be a starting quarterback this year.” -Heath Cummings

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers- “I have concerns about him staying healthy. He already had a hamstring injury in training camp. He sprained his knee three times in the last two seasons and he has a tough schedule to begin the season. It’s rare when a Packers running back has a good year under Aaron Rodgers.”- Dave Richard

Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders