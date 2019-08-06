



— In the wake of mass shootings in El Paso , Texas, and Dayton , Ohio, a woman in Kansas City is taking action.

Sandy Skaggs said she has been storing an assault rifle for a friend who owns it.

“I don’t even like touching this thing,” she said. “It’s upsetting to me.”

Skaggs said the mass shootings over the weekend in which at least 31 people were killed motivated her to buy the weapon.

“I do not want this gun. I want to destroy this gun,” Skaggs told KMBC.

Skaggs said she does not want it used for parts or anything else.

“I’m not opposed to hunting. I’m not opposed to hunters. I’m not opposed to people having guns in their possession for protection. But this is a killer. It’s a killing machine, and that’s all it’s for,” she said.

Some hunters like semi-automatic rifles due to it’s accuracy or versatility.

“That’s a legal weapon. People are entitled to own one,” KMBC’s Micheal Mahoney told Skaggs.

“That’s right, they are. And I’m entitled to purchase and destroy it,” Skaggs responded.

Skaggs contacted local police and officers agreed to take the weapon to a facility where it will be melted down.