



— A Michigan couple says in addition to celebrating their love, they decided to use their wedding day as an opportunity to celebrate President Donald Trump.

Jeff and Audra Johnson were married on July 4 in Kalamazoo, surrounded by friends and family donned in “Make America Great Again” hats.

“It looked like America threw up all over my wedding,” bride Audra Johnson laughingly said. “And I’m not sorry.”

No detail was spared — from the red, white and blue flower arrangements and manicures to a custom “Make America Great Again” reception dress designed by Andre Soriano, a dressmaker famous for his Trump gowns.

“It’s actually made out of a MAGA flag,” Audra told WXMI.

"It looked like America threw up all over my wedding and I'm not sorry," bride Audra Johnson said.​ https://t.co/UwT3mn5kps — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) July 11, 2019

Audra said she was never particularly political until Trump “came out and said ‘It’s OK to love your country, it’s OK to put the people in your country first, it’s OK to maybe not be politically correct.”

Audra said she and her groom wanted to combat the view that Trump supporters are racist.

“I really feel like because we are such a mixed family — he’s African-American, I’m Filipino — I thought it was really important to show people that the whole ‘Trump supporters are racist,’ stuff like that — we both thought it was really important to show that’s wrong,” she said.

Despite the theme, Johnson said all were welcome, including her lifelong friend and maid of honor who is a Democrat.

But not everyone in the couple’s life was willing to join the celebration. The groom’s father refused to attend.

“He sent us a text message that said ‘As long as you support that racist in the White House I won’t be attending your wedding,’ which is sad but we did have a lot of people that loved us and showed up,” said Audra.

Audra said her brother has also disowned her because of her strong beliefs.

“Anybody else can call me anything they want and I don’t care, but when it’s your family, it really gets to you because it’s like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m still the same person I was three years ago before I started supporting Trump.'”