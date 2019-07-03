



— An Ohio man lighting fireworks in his front yard for neighborhood kids died early Tuesday when a mortar exploded in his chest, police said.

Floyd Temple, 61, was putting on a fireworks display in North Toledo at around 12:30 a.m. when one of the mortars tipped over, striking Temple in the chest, according to officials.

“He tried to fire off a rocket that goes up into the sky and it backfired and took his chest off,” Benjamin Avalos, a friend of the victim, told CBS affiliate WTOL.

BREAKING: Police say the man was lighting fireworks in his front yard for neighborhood kids when he lit one facing the wrong way, hitting him in the chest. https://t.co/pd2FUDmWw7 — WTOL 11 (@WTOL11Toledo) July 2, 2019

Neighbors and witnesses say the man was setting off fireworks all day for neighborhood kids and several children witnessed the accident.

“It went off and his chest exploded, and [the kids] ran over to my house and told me about it. That’s when police showed up,” said neighbor Rick Tuggle.

While it is legal to purchase fireworks in Ohio, it is illegal to set them off in the state, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Those who fire off fireworks could face a first-degree misdemeanor charge with up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.