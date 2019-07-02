



— A Kentucky man who was randomly gunned down while walking home from visiting his newborn twins died Friday in the same hospital where he had just become a father, authorities said.

Tyrese Garvin, 20, was shot multiple times on June 23 in the Smoketown neighborhood of Louisville after leaving University of Louisville Hospital, CBS affiliate WKLY reported.

He had spent several days in the ICU in the same hospital where his babies, a boy and a girl, were in the maternity ward.

The newborns, delivered just a few weeks before, were taken to see their father before he died, WAVE reported.

“He was very excited at becoming a father,” a family member named Gail told reporters. “Then, something like this happens and his children will never get to know him. That’s sad.”

Louisville father of newborn twins dies after being shot in random act of violence https://t.co/1AVjz5hdwh pic.twitter.com/40eXC9Jnf2 — WLKY (@WLKY) June 29, 2019

The shooting was a random act of violence, officials said. Three people, ages 14 to 17, were arrested, according to police. Their names have not been released.

A GoFundMe account that was launched to cover funeral and medical expenses said Garvin was a “victim of the ongoing gun and gang violence surrounding the Louisville area.”

Another fundraiser for Garvin’s twins — Let the Kids Grow — was announced Saturday. It is accepting donations of clothing, diapers and other items to help the family at the Chestnut Street YMCA Child Development Center.

“We want to stock this mother up for, hopefully, the next six months to a year with items because this father won’t be working at GE to support them the way that he wanted to,” community activist Christopher 2x said. “(Garvin) was so excited to (work) in regards to being so joyful about their birth.”