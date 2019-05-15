



— A farmer in Nebraska was forced to cut off his leg with his pocket knife after he accidentally stepped into a grain auger last month.

Kurtis Kaser, 63, said he knew he had to act quick because his leg was getting pulled into the machine.

“I didn’t know what to do and I didn’t know how long I would keep my consciousness either, I about gave up but then I remembered I had my pocket knife,” he told CNN.

Kaser said he was alone April 19 at the farm in Pender, located near the Iowa border.

“I didn’t have a phone on me, I didn’t know where it had gone, so I just started cutting with the knife,” he said. “I knew I was done cutting because I felt a funny feeling, maybe it was a tendon I cut.”

Farmer saws off own leg with pocket knife, crawls for help https://t.co/nPl3FuBNLE pic.twitter.com/VFQaQiUi0p — CBS7 (@CBS7News) May 15, 2019

Kaser said he felt like his only choice was to cut off his leg with his 3-inch pocket knife. He cut through torn flesh and tissue about eight inches below his knee. Once free, the farmer said he crawled about 200 feet to his house. He was able to call for help and was rushed to Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.

“I was 45 minutes away from home when this happened, they were flying him away as I was arriving and I didn’t get to see how he was doing before that,” his wife, Lori, said. “I am just glad he’s here with us.”

Now that Kaser is home, he says he feels fortunate.

“Everyone asks me why I am so calm about the situation and the truth is, when I was in Madonna (the rehabilitation hospital), I saw so many people who will probably never be able to walk again and I know I will be able to walk mildly normal, I’m fortunate,” he said.

Once his leg is healed, Kaser will be fitted for a prosthetic and expects to be back to farming in no time.