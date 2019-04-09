



(CBS) – Sara Gilbert is leaving CBS daytime’s The Talk, the actress and producer announced on-air Tuesday.

Gilbert has been on the daytime show since day one. She was one of the show’s creators, and has been a host and executive producer since the premiere in October of 2010.

“Last season, I did The Conners, as you know, and was also producing, and here, and I loved it and felt totally empowered,” Gilbert said, referring to her prime time series, “but also, if I’m being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance.”

Gilbert says additional acting and producing opportunities have presented themselves, and she also wants to spend more time with her three children.

Her co-hosts all teared up at the announcement. Though several woman have rotated through as co-hosts, Sharon Osbourne is the only other woman to sit at The Talk table with Gilbert for all nine years. She was very emotional during Tuesday’s announcement, acknowledging, “I’ve never worked with anybody for nine years before. I always get fired!”

Gilbert plans to stay on The Talk through the end of this season.

“I’m not going anywhere yet,” she told the audience. “I’ll be here the rest of the season. I will come back. I will guest co-host. You’re not going to get rid of me, so I’ll be around.”