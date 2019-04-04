



Target is raising its minimum wage for employees to $13 an hour, continuing the plans for the company to raise it to $15 an hour by 2020.

The big-box retailer announced its new wage on Thursday and said it will roll out starting in June.

According to Target, it recently raised its minimum wage to $12 in 2018. It’s slowly moving up to its 2020 goal.

“Just a year and a half into this journey, we’re already seeing some promising examples. Take this past Holiday, when we set out to hire 120,000 seasonal team members to support our teams during the big shopping rush. We were able to start them all at $12 or more…,” said Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer. “It made a big difference, and our holiday results clearly show what an excellent job they did!”