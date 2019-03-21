



— Calling all “Disney-mad nannies out there.” We’ve found a job posting for you.

A family in Brooksman Park, a village in Hertfordshire, southeast England, has posted an ad on Childcare.co.uk for a part-time nanny to watch their twin girls during the week with a “slightly unusual request” — you will be dressed as a Disney princess.

“Like most 5-year-olds, our girls are obsessed with Disney and we feel this would be the best way to communicate some important values,” the ad reads. “We know this isn’t a normal request for nannies, however we think it would be a great way to teach our girls about things like determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition from strong yet relatable female role models like Princess Tiana, Princess Anna, Belle and Cinderella.”

The family is looking for someone who can play a different princess every month and commit to the character. However, they also said the ideal candidate “won’t be afraid to be a disciplinarian if the twins are naughty or act out – they can be little terrors at times!”

The parents are offering to pay $52,500 a year and cover the cost of all Disney princess costumes. The nanny will also receive 25 vacation/holiday days.

“The role involves picking the girls up after school, four days a week, arranging a variety of Disney-related activities (arts and crafts, baking, singing, etc.), cooking dinner and potentially putting them to bed if we’re late home from work,” the ad says.

Candidates must be looking for a long-term job as the couple wants to keep the nanny in their daughters’ lives “for the foreseeable future.”

“The right person will have a real creative flare as well as a passion for all things Disney and will be able to share that love of those characters with our girls.”

Candidates must also have a clean driving record, first aid training and a minimum of two years “in nannying or a similar role.”