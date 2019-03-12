(CBS Local/KDKA)– Usually people give up beer or alcohol for Lent, but an Ohio man says he’s only going to drink beer and nothing else.

Del Hall works at Fifty West Brewing Company in Cincinnati. He says he will only be drinking beer until Easter Sunday, and he’s also giving up all food.

“I am nervous, I’m very nervous about it. I’ve only fasted for 4 days.”

So for 46 days, Hall says he will have an assortment of beer for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Hall says he is following the lead of monks in the 1600s, who would fast during the season by a bock beer diet.

“That would be their liquid bread, and basically it would sustain them through 46 days of Lent,” Hall says.

He will also be documenting his Lent beer diet on social media and will be tracking his weight.

My Day 3 Weigh-In. Down 7.2lbs. Check out my YouTube channel to follow and get updates on my 46 Day Beer Only Fast during Lent 2019. https://t.co/gcV2wOZDIy https://t.co/nvmQsDhNjz — Del Hall (@Del_Hall) March 8, 2019

But Hall says he has a game plan, and wants to see if he can prove to himself that it’s possible.

“I’m an army veteran I was number one in my class in the army, I’ve run a full marathon before 26.2 miles I’ve done big challenges but this seems very daunting so I’m just curious if I’m up to the challenge, if I’m going to be able to do it or not.”

Hall says he will still be drinking water during the fast and will be checking in with a doctor.