



— A truck driver hauling frozen strawberries from Mexico into the United States was arrested Saturday after customs officers found nearly $13 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in the trailer.

The driver, a 42-year-old Mexican man, was flagged down and inspected by a Customs and Border Protection officer working at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility in Texas.

CBP referred the shipment for further inspection and discovered, using K-9 and non-intrusive imaging devices, 350 packages of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the trailer. In total, 906 pounds of methamphetamine was seized from the shipment, worth about $12.7 million, CBP said.

“This was an outstanding interception our officers accomplished this weekend,” Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry Director David Gonzalez said in a statement. “Our officers’ astute sense of awareness and tenacity is unparalleled and truly commendable.”

The man involved in the seizure is in the custody of Homeland Security Investigations agents for further investigation.

The Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge is a major port of entry between Mexico and the U.S. on the southern tip of Texas for both commercial and passenger vehicles. About 175,000 vehicles cross the bridge in a month, according to the checkpoint’s official site.