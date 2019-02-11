(CBS Local/CBS Chicago)–The long-rumored debut of McDonald’s Donut Sticks was confirmed on Monday, and McDonald’s said they’ll be available Feb. 20 for a limited time.
The sugary morning breakfast snack will be available in half-dozen or full-dozen orders and will only be sold during breakfast time, the chain said.
Whisperings that McDonald’s might come out with the new menu item started last month, and a spokesperson for McDonald’s confirmed Donut Sticks were tested at restaurant locations in California, Florida, Oklahoma and Washington last fall.
But the company had remained tight-lipped about the rumors, until Monday when McDonald’s confirmed Donut Sticks would launch at U.S. restaurants next Wednesday.
Donut Sticks are sweet, doughy and deep-fried donuts sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.