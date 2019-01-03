BENNINGTON, Vt. (CBS Local) — Talk about a special delivery! A woman who was born at a Vermont hospital on New Year’s Day 22 years ago gave birth herself to a baby girl on New Year’s Day in the very same delivery room where she was delivered.

“At first it didn’t click to me what day it had been when she was first born,” Gabrielle Freeman told CBS afilliate WCAX. “I was just happy she was born and that it was over with. And then I realized, it’s my birthday.”

Freeman, of Hoosick Falls, N.Y., was the first baby born in all of Vermont in 1997.

“First of all, it’s cool to be a New Year’s Baby. But to be a New Year’s Baby to a New Year’s mom in the same room, it’s just unheard of. It’s unreal,” said Jacklynn Kimball, a registered nurse at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

Baby Taylor was due Jan. 6, but came a week early.

“40-hour labor, holy cow.” Freeman said. “The kid did not want to come out.”

Taylor weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 16.75 inches. She was the only baby born at SVMC on New Year’s Day.

Freeman said she’s looking forward to birthdays.

“I can’t wait,” Freeman said. “We’ll be doing all sorts of new things when she’s older. It’ll will be fun.”