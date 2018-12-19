MANDEVILLE, La. (CBS Local) — A Louisiana woman is standing her ground after a neighbor sent her an anonymous note saying her unconventional Christmas display “makes your neighbors wonder if you’re involved in a demonic cult.”

Diana Rowland, a former police officer turned fantasy writer, often uses dragons in her popular stories. A few years ago, her husband bought her some inflatable dragons as a birthday gift.

Rowland set up the dragons on her front yard in Mandeville to celebrate Halloween. Then she decided to continue the fun and set the dragons up again for Christmas — complete with garland, Santa hats and blue shawls.

Rowland said the neighborhood loved them. But then an anonymous letter arrived in the mail last week.

An update to yesterday's tweet re the letter I received from an anonymous, judgy-mcjudgyface neighbor who disapproved of my dragon display and asked me to consider removing them: I have added more dragons. pic.twitter.com/OxsFQs5yQ1 — Diana Rowland (@dianarowland) December 16, 2018

“Dear neighbor,” the letter read. “Your dragon display is only marginally acceptable at Halloween. It is totally inappropriate at Christmas. It makes your neighbors wonder if you are in a demonic cult. Please consider removing the dragons. May God bless you and help you to know the true meaning of Christmas.”

The Scrooge-like letter only led Rowland to beef her yard display up even more, likely to the neighbor’s chagrin.

“Our dragon holiday display got fan mail!” she responded Friday on Twitter, posting an image of the letter. But instead of taking them down, Rowland cheerfully added more inflatable dragons to the display, for a total of five, complete with halos.