Princeton, N.J. (CBS Local) — An all-male a cappella group at Princeton University says it’s going to temporarily scrap a song from the 1989 Disney animated classic movie “The Little Mermaid” in what may have become the latest casualty of changing social standards in the #MeToo era.

Wesley Brown, a senior and president of the Tigertones, announced Friday the band will try to rework the performance for the song “Kiss The Girl.”

The group’s decision came four days after The Daily Princetonian published a column which read “Dear Tigertones, please stop singing ‘Kiss The Girl.'”

“Even when gently crooned by an animated crab,” the song “is more misogynistic and dismissive of consent than cute,” Noa Wollsteina, a sophomore from Plainview, New York wrote. “By performing the song multiple times each semester, the Tigertones elevate it to an offensive and violating ritual.”

Wollstein told The New York Times that while she’s never been called up for a Tigertones rendition of “Kiss The Girl,” she’s seen the performances and it made her and others feel uncomfortable.

“I would technically like to see it taken out period,” She told the newspaper. “But if they’re willing to work on it and get it to a place where it’s not offensive, then I’m all for it.”

Just last week, a Cleveland radio station said it had stopped playing the classic holiday song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” out of respect for the #MeToo movement.

“The world we live in is extra sensitive now, and people get easily offended, but in a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place,” 102 Star host Glenn Anderson wrote.