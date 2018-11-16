Ryan Mayer

Much like the NFL itself, the fantasy football season is entering its playoff push. For fantasy owners, this is crunch time, which means the matchups for your players, or those you pick up off waivers, are incredibly important. As usual, we have our three friends from CBSSports.com joining us to break down the biggest starts and sits of the week at each of the skill positions.

There are two games on the docket this week that the guys have their eye on in particular for potentially explosive point totals: the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans to face the Saints, and the Kansas City Chiefs in Los Angeles to face the Rams. All four teams have the potential for offensive eruptions, while the defenses have been found mostly lacking this season. With that in mind, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings walk you through their starts and sits for the week and the reasons behind them in the video above.

Dave Richard



Start

QB: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles @ New Orleans Saints. Proj. Fantasy Points: 23.8

WR: Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Rams. Proj. Fantasy Points: 12.1

Sit

RB: Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings. Proj. Fantasy Points: 11.2

TE: Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins vs. Houston Texans. Proj. Fantasy Points: 11.1

Heath Cummings

Start

RB: Phillip Lindsay Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers. Proj. Fantasy Points: 13.5

TE: Vance Mcdonald, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Jacksonville Jaguars. Proj. Fantasy Points: 9.4

Sit

QB: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears. Proj. Fantasy Points: 18.3

WR: Golden Tate, Philadelphia Eagles @ New Orleans Saints. Proj. Fantasy Points: 12.8