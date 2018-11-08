TITUSVILLE, NJ (CBS Local) — Janssen Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling three lots of a popular birth control pill due to a packaging error that could cause “unintended pregnancy.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the incorrect instructions can cause a consumer to take the pills in the incorrect order or take the “inactive reminder pill” instead of the active pill. Health officials say it can also cause bleeding.

The recall includes:

Ortho-Novum 1/35: NDC Number on carton, 50458-176-06; NDC Number on pouch, 50458-176-28; Lot No. 18BM114; expiration date, March 2020

Ortho-Novum 7/7/7: NDC Number on carton, 50458-178-06; NDC Number on pouch, 50458-178-28; Lot No. 18CM120; expiration date, March 2020

Ortho-Novum 7/7/7: NDC Number on carton, 50458-178-12; NDC Number on pouch, 50458-178-12; Lot No. 18BM110; expiration date, March 2020

Officials say the product itself is safe and effective with the right dispenser instructions.

Consumers should continue to take the 21 “active” pills, with hormones, for three weeks followed by the one week of green “reminder” pills.

The company has provided correct instructions on its website.

Janssen can be reached at 1-800-526-7736 (1-800-JANSSEN) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.