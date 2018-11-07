NORFOLK, Va. (CBS Local) — It’s not what you’d expect to see in the freezer aisle of your local Walmart.

An all-out brawl broke out Monday night at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Norfolk, Virginia, WTKR reports.

A cellphone video of the brawl was posted on social media. It appears a large group gathers in the freezer aisle, words are exchanged and then a fight breaks out between two men and two women.

Two men are seen throwing punches while one woman grabs another by the hair and starts hitting her repeatedly in the face and pulling her around the floor.

Norfolk police say they were called to the store but the scene was cleared by the time they arrived.

No serious injuries were reported and nobody so far has come forward to press charges.