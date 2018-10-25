Houston, TX (CBS Local)- The Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night 100-89, to earn their second victory of the young season. Sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell delivered a strong performance with 38 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Mitchell’s performance on the court drew headlines, but it was what he had written on his shoes that got the attention of the Utah community.

Mitchell wrote the name Lauren McCluskey on the shoes he wore during Wednesday night’s game in honor of the 21-year-old University of Utah track athlete who was shot and killed on campus Monday night. Mitchell spoke to reporters after the game explaining his decision to honor McCluskey.

“After the Memphis game, I heard about that and it’s just tough. I have a little sister and for that to happen and for a mother to lose her child, her daughter especially in that way,” Mitchell said of McCluskey. “Women nowadays have it so tough. A lot of times men are the aggressor and women are defenseless and it’s so sad to see things like that happening.

Mitchell also offered his condolences to the family, saying that the incident feels more personal for him because he has a younger sister and would be devastated if anything happened to her.

Mitchell’s tribute to McCluskey did not go unnoticed by the university community as Utes head men’s basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak tweeted out “Much Respect Donovan Mitchell” with a photo of the shoes prior to the game.