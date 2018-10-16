(CBS Local) — If you’re headed to see the sequel of “Halloween” this weekend, AMC Theaters wants to remind you of something.

Although they love that guests get dressed up in costumes for movie premieres, you cannot wear a mask or bring weapons — real or fake — into their theaters.

“In the spirit of “Halloween” and costumes, we at AMC love it when our guests dress up for the occasion, but a reminder that weapons, real or fake, and masks are not permitted at AMC. So come to HALLOWEEN at AMC prepared for a scary great time, and leave the mask at home!” the theater said in a statement.

The sequel to the original 1978 “Halloween”, this slasher flick will pick up as the villain Michael Myers comes back to terrorize Laurie Strode, who barely escaped his killing spree decades ago.

The first show begins this Thursday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

