(Daviess County, IN)– Jessica Padgett and Kendall Murphy chose September 29, 2018 to be their special day. Unfortunately, on November 10, 2017, Murphy was killed and Padgetts’ best day became her worst nightmare.

Murphy was a volunteer firefighter killed in the line of duty. While helping a car crash victim, he was struck by a drunk driver. Murphy’s passing was not only devastating to his fiancée, but to his community as well. Kendall was know as a man who “gave his all in everything he did.”

Although there would be no wedding, Padgett asked their wedding photographer, Mandi Knepp, to keep their date booked. Knepp agreed to do the shoot instead of cancelling.

To Padgett’s surpise the whole wedding party ended up at the two-hour shoot. Murphy’s parents brought Kendall’s work gear as well as his cowboy boots. Fastened to his boots was a note: “Whatever path you take, your guardian angel will always be there for you. Love, Kendall.”

“I was very emotional” says Padgett, however the shoot helped to bring closure along with the presence of her family and friends.

The town also honored Murphy at the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department.

Since the shoot, photos have been shared on social media resulting in a flood of responses.

This past Sunday, Kendall and four other firefighters were honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Washington DC.