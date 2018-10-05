Texas Longhorns @ Oklahoma Sooners

Saturday, October 6, 2018, 3:30 ET

TEXAS +8

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger nearly led a comeback upset of the Sooners last year. It took him a while to get going this season, but the rugged dual-threat is now delivering on the promise he showed last season. But the biggest reason behind the Longhorns’ turnaround is a defense that gave up just 44 combined points in wins over USC, TCU and Kansas State. The powerful Sooners scored 66 last week in a rout of Baylor, but the value is on the underdog in this bitter rivalry opposite what is bound to be a heavy public side on the chalk.

SportsLine Expert: Josh Nagel (15-10 in last 25 CFB picks)

LSU Tigers @ Florida Gators

Saturday, October 6, 2018, 3:30 ET

LSU -1

Florida has won and covered its last three games after losing at home to Kentucky, but the win last week at Mississippi State showed the Gators may be underrated. Coach Dan Mullen has done a fantastic job rebooting the program. However, I still have LSU rated high enough to where I have some value with the Tigers on the road. Joe Burrow is just getting started, LSU’s undefeated and the Tigers also have covered their last eight SEC games. LSU is the play.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts (12-8 in last 20 CFB ATS picks)

Oklahoma Texas

Notre Dame VA tech

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

Sunday, October 7, 2018, 1:00 pm ET

BALTIMORE -3

I’m far more excited about this Cleveland team with Baker Mayfield at QB than Tyrod Taylor. But even so, I’m not ready to rely on it in this game just yet. The Ravens have been one of the better teams in the NFL this season, and are currently scoring 30.8 points per game. Yes, the Browns defense has quietly been one of the better defenses in the league, and yes, the Browns are at home, but home hasn’t been the friendliest place for Cleveland this decade. Since 2010, the Browns are 24-38-3 ATS.

SportsLine Expert: Tom Fornelli (2-1 in last 3 NFL ATS picks)

Denver Broncos @ New York Jets

Sunday, October 7, 2018, 1:00 pm ET

DENVER +1

Jets QB Sam Darnold is not ready for primetime, or even Sunday afternoons — not with the marginal cast on his offense. Darnold’s dazzling debut is in the distant past. Since, New York has managed 12, 17 and 12 points, as the rookie’s passer rating has plummeted toward the bottom among league starters. Denver, having played Monday night and facing a cross-country trek, must engineer a hurried turn-around, and Broncos QB Case Keenum is no John Elway. But an above-average Denver defense will make young Darnold yearn for days gone by at USC.

SportsLine Expert: Mike Tierney (11-5-1 in last 17 NFL ATS picks)

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, October 7, 2018, 4:25 pm ET

PHILADELPHIA -3

Two excellent defenses in this ballgame. Granted, it’s a little bit tougher to say that about the Vikings coming off of the game against the Rams, but they are still sound nonetheless. The Eagles have been a bit more consistent there, even down to Jalen Mills giving up big plays on the backend. All joking aside, this game will be ultimately decided along the lines of scrimmage. And on both sides of the ball, the matchup favors the Philadelphia Eagles.

SportsLine Expert: Emory Hunt (12-8-1 in last 21 PHI ATS picks)

