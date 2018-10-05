SHOWTIME has announced they will premiere a new documentary short film called The Family Business: Trump And Taxes, on Sunday, October 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. Sunday night’s premiere was directed by Emmy nominee Jenny Carchman and produced by Oscar nominees Liz Garbus and Justin Wilkes.

The film follows a team of investigative reporters as they attempt to uncover the information that led to this exclusive report. Embedded for over a year amongst reporters, Carchman and her film crew trail David Barstow, Russell Buettner and Susanne Craig as they expose the untold story of how President Trump became rich.

“We followed a singular story, outside of the daily news cycle that illustrates so much of the investigative reporting process – the patience, the perseverance, and the drive to understand a story without knowing where it would lead,” said Carchman. “We witness these journalists talk to people, review thousands of documents and spend months of exhaustive fact-checking, and see how vital the press’ role is in uncovering the truth.”

Tune in Sunday, October 7th at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, only on SHOWTIME. Check your local listings for more information.