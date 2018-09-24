NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gluten intolerance is a sensitivity to a family of proteins found in grains like wheat, rye and barley. It can cause symptoms that include bloating, abdominal pain, diarrhea and constipation.

It now seems that gluten can affect more than just the person who eats it, reports Dr. Max Gomez.

Danish scientists, after analyzing data from thousands of pregnant women, say a high gluten diet may put offspring at higher risk for type 1 diabetes.

Doctors say children of women with the highest intake of wheat, rye, and barley proteins had double the diabetes risk.

Air Pollution & Dementia

Air pollution is known to lead to heart disease, miscarriages, premature birth and lung disease.

Now British researchers are also linking air pollution to a higher risk of dementia. doctors tracking middle-aged and elderly patients for seven years found those living in the most polluted areas were 40-percent more likely to develop the condition.

Arthritis & Depression

Experts say arthritis and depression go hand-in-hand in people over 50. data spanning a three-year period found much higher rates of arthritis in patients with minor, moderate, and severe depression.

What’s not known is whether treating the depression had a beneficial effect on the arthritis, but it is known that depression can make the perception of chronic pain worse – and significant depression is something that should be treated with or without arthritis.