The Talk returns for its ninth season on Monday, September 10th at 2pm ET (1pm PT/CT), only on CBS. Sheryl Underwood has been a co-host on the show for eight seasons and has also served in the U.S. armed forces, received multiple master’s degrees and hosts her own syndicated radio show.

In the midst of her busy schedule, Underwood sat down with CBS Local’s Matt Weiss to discuss The Talk‘s special bond, the new season’s guests and her plan to become Tom Cruise’s next girlfriend. Check out some highlights below and be sure to watch the full interview above.

On her The Talk co-hosts…

“Great friends, great talk – it’s all of us just doing what we do. We really do all get a long we have so much fun together, you notice when me and Sharon walk out we’re always holding hands? She is so mischievous, she will squeeze on your body parts and everything, she’s so funny. We hold hands because it’s just fun it’s our thing now to do. We’ve got Eve on the show now. I don’t think there’s any panel in daytime that has a true representation of hip-hop and the younger generation and Eve does that for us. We’ve got Sara Gilbert, who created the show, a child star growing up now doing things. She’s got this heart and soul thing happening. Then we’ve got Julie Chen who is our moderator, she’s our leader but she has the most amazing sense of humor and a lot of fun. It’s just a great experience for me.”

On some of The Talk‘s upcoming guests…

“I love Drew Carey, don’t you love him on The Price Is Right? He is such a fun person and he’s still got his stand-up chops, but he’s coming on for The Price Is Right. Dr. Phil is coming in for his show, what I love about Dr. Phil – he jumps in on the topics but he also analyzes us – he’s a really fun person to hang out with. Olivia Munn, the girl that’s in The Predator movie, she’s coming. Jamie Lee Curtis has a children’s book that you’re going to love, she’s coming on the show.

This is the most exciting for me, you know Evan Ross, Diana Ross’ baby, and his lovely wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross, you know Jessica Simpson’s sister, they have their own reality show so they’re coming on to promote. Then we have a surprise, a blast from our past is coming to sit in with us. I think that’s probably not going to happen until October with another crew, I’m not going to tell you who it is, it’s a secret. But if you watch the show, you know who it is.”

On her dream guest…

“Tom Cruise, don’t you think me and Tom Cruise as a couple would be amazing? Listen to me, you don’t understand, me and Tom Cruise – boyfriend and girlfriend? That would be so amazing – talk about mission impossible.”

