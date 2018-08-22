MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS Local) – People going to lunch in Central Florida may think they’re seeing double, but it’s no mirage. Chick-fil-A has opened a new restaurant next to another Chick-fil-A.

On Florida’s Merritt Island, the popular fast food chicken chain operates a store in the food court of Merritt Square Mall. That fact apparently didn’t stop Chick-fil-A from deciding to place a new standalone restaurant in the parking lot of the mall, less than 600 feet away from each other.

According to reports, Chick-fil-A’s food court shop is not closing anytime soon despite the new location. “That means on Merritt Island the Chick-fil-A tray, at least for a period, will runneth over,” Florida Today reported.

Chick-fil-A reportedly only opens a limited number of new restaurants each year, despite requests from fans across the U.S. waiting several years for a franchise to arrive in their town.

“While we receive hundreds of suggestions from customers on where they would like to see a new Chick-fil-A restaurant, the real estate team at Chick-fil-A, Inc. is responsible for selecting all new locations based on corporate goals for expansion in specifically targeted markets and other relevant business factors,” the chicken chain said, via the Orlando Sentinel.

Floridians won’t be complaining about the overflowing chicken, the chain was recently voted the most popular fast food restaurant in the country. Locals near the mall told reporters the double dose of Chick-fil-A stands is actually a good thing because, unlike the food court location, this Chick-fil-A has a drive through.