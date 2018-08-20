HOUSTON, Texas (CBS Local) – A Houston woman and her husband were the victims of a brutal robbery that was caught on store surveillance cameras after the woman tried to fight off her attackers.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says that the woman had just withdrawn $75,000 from the bank for their local check cashing business when cameras caught her being ambushed by a thief who tried to rip her purse away. When the woman would not let go, her husband rushed out from the store to help but was attacked by a second man who drove up in another car.

Men go after woman carrying $75K, but she fought back https://t.co/DwKX0Due5W pic.twitter.com/cYUyTw1sPj — KCCI News (@KCCINews) August 19, 2018

The violent exchange continued with the robbers beating the husband and dragging the wife, who still refused to let go of the money. Eventually one of the suspects allegedly got back into their black Chrysler and ran over the woman, causing her to lose her grip on the bag and the money.

Harris County authorities spotted the violent struggle and rushed to help. Harris County Constable Mark Herman reported that his deputies were able to catch one of the suspects, 31-year-old Davis Mitchell. His accomplice, who police believe to be 27-year-old Travonn Johnson, is still on the run with the couple’s money.

The woman is reportedly in critical condition after being struck by the thieves’ car. Her husband reportedly escaped the Aug. 17 incident with just bumps and bruises.

Mitchell has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon as police look for his partner.