CBS will air the brand new special, Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool on Monday, August 20th from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT. The primetime special will unveil never-before-seen footage from the wildly popular “Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke” segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden on June 21, during the show’s week at Central Hall Westminster in London. During the “Carpool Karaoke” segment, Corden and McCartney drove around Liverpool, visited McCartney’s childhood home and several of the places referenced in the song “Penny Lane,” plus a surprise concert inside a local pub.

“We were overwhelmed by the response to our ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with Paul McCartney. We loved making it and knew we had something special, but it was so wonderful for us to see how many people watched and enjoyed it,” said Ben Winston, executive producer of The Late Late Show. “I think it resonated with people as Paul’s music speaks to every generation, young and old, especially today. The message in the music is as relevant now as it has ever been. After the shoot, while we sat in the edit, we had to cut so much we loved for time. Not only did Paul do a concert in that Liverpool pub, but James and he discussed so much in the car. We are so delighted CBS has given us this primetime special to make an hour-long version of this ‘Carpool Karaoke.’ Now everyone can see the joy of that concert and more of their chat.”

Tune in for all the never before seen footage on Monday, August 20th at 8:00/9:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.