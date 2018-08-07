COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – A powerful storm pummeled the Cheyenne Mountain zoo with large hail which injured 14 people and killed at least three animals. Medical personnel set up a triage at the entrance to the zoo.

Jenny Koch, the zoo’s marketing director, tells The Denver Post that two vultures and a duck were killed by the hail.

Baseball-sized hail fell in southern Colorado about 3 p.m. Monday.

#cheyennemountainzoo an idea of some of damage to vehicles at the zoo today. pic.twitter.com/fFWHFEjQcG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 6, 2018

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says five people at the zoo were taken to the hospital for injuries from the hail.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo evacuated people from the zoo and they were transported by bus to Cheyenne Mountain High School.

The zoo will be closed Tuesday.

Officials on scene aren’t letting citizens kick windshields out and drive their vehicle. There are more storms coming. Busses are the only vehicles allowed to the #zoo. Road closed. Please avoid area and meet family and friends at #cheyennemountainhighschool 1200 Creata Rd — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 6, 2018

There are widespread reports of damage to soldiers’ vehicles at Fort Carson as the hail fell.

The severe weather moved through southern Colorado where a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect. Storm pelted areas from Manitou Springs, the Broadmoor, down into Security and Widefield with quarter to baseball size hail. The storm also produced enough flooding rains to strand cars near the Broadmoor.

Flash Flood Warning in Manitou Springs until 6:30 pm. Avoid flood areas (including creeks). Turn around – don't drown! — Manitou Springs (@manitouGOV) August 6, 2018

