Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

Friday, August 3, 2018, 7:10 pm ET

NEW YORK METS -140

This is a reasonable price on the Mets behind Jacob deGrom, who’s been absolutely dominant at home this season. Batters are hitting .188 against him at Citi Field. Back deGrom to cool off the Braves while New York gets to Anibal Sanchez. The 34-year-old gave up four runs, including two homers, in four innings in his only start against the Mets this season. Lay it.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (88-65 in last 153 MLB ML picks)

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Friday, August 3, 2018, 7:10 pm ET

BOSTON +117

My data sees the Red Sox defeating the Yankees in more than half of simulations for their Friday meeting, providing a must-play on the home underdog. Boston is on a 6-1 run in starts by Rick Porcello, and has won four straight home games against winning teams. The Yankees are 3-8 in the last 11 Friday outings from starter Luis Severino.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (128-99 in last 227 MLB picks)

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

Friday, August 3, 2018, 8:10 pm ET

MINNESOTA -185

My numbers see the Twins knocking off the Royals in a whopping 75 percent of simulations for their Friday meeting, by an average margin of nearly two runs. This lopsided projection make Minnesota worth laying the price. The Twins are on a 7-1 home spurt against losing teams, while the Royals are 8-19 in their past 27 road contests.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (128-99 in last 227 MLB picks)

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Friday, August 3, 2018, 8:10 pm ET

MILWAUKEE -122

The trusty projection model likes the Brewers to take down the Rockies more than 60 percent of the time in their Friday showdown. This data makes Milwaukee worth the play at the short price. The Brewers are 6-2 in their past eight home games against right-handed starters and have won four consecutive home starts by Junior Guerra.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (128-99 in last 227 MLB picks)