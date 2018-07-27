WICHITA FALLS, Texas (CBS Local) – Eyewitness video captured a daring escape attempt along a Wichita Falls highway in Texas Wednesday.

Local news broadcasters report a man being taken to jail, kicked out a back window and climbed on top of a Taylor County Sheriff’s patrol car as it traveled down the highway.

Police officers responded, driving two vehicles on to each side of the patrol car.

The vehicle with 31-year-old Martin Estrada on top eventually pulled off to the side of the road, and Estrada attempts to get away.

News reports say the whole incident occurred while Estrada was being transferred from Wichita Falls to Abilene.

It was captured on cellphone video by Jason and Jennifer Mustain, who were driving along the highway at the time.

Estrada’s charges include evading arrest, aggravated robbery and possession of meth with intent to deliver.

[H/T CBS DFW]