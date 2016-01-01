WTIC Holiday Stores

holiday store hdr2 WTIC Holiday Stores

The WTIC Holiday Stores to Benefit the Salvation Army for 2016 will run December 9th through 24th.  We will collect nonperishable food items, new unwrapped toys and monetary donations.  Below are more details and the WTIC Broadcast Schedule.

When:

December 9 – 24

Monday – Friday   7:00am – 6:00pm
Saturday   8:00am – 5:00pm
Sunday – Closed
(Dec 24th we will close at 12pm.)

Where:

  • Avon Old Farms Hotel
    279 Avon Mountain Road
    (Intersection of Routes 4 & 10)
    Avon
  • Hilton Garden Inn & Homewood Suites
    65 Glastonbury Blvd.
    Glastonbury

WTIC Holiday Store Broadcast Schedule (subject to change without notice):

Date Location Personality Time
Fri, Dec. 9th Avon Ray 5:30am – 9am
Fri, Dec. 9th Avon Joe D & Gresh 3pm – 6:45pm
Sat, Dec. 10th Glastonbury Ray 5:30am – 8:30am
Tue, Dec. 13th Glastonbury Ray 5:30am – 9am
Tue, Dec. 13th Glastonbury Joe D & Gresh 3pm – 7pm
Wed, Dec. 14th Hartford, Bank of America Ray 5:30am – 9am
Fri, Dec. 16th Avon Ray 5:30am – 9am
Sat, Dec. 17th Glastonbury Ray 5:30am – 8:30am
Tue, Dec. 20th Avon Ray 5:30am – 9am
Tue, Dec. 20th Avon Joe D & Gresh 3pm – 6pm
Wed, Dec. 21st West Htfd, Farmington Bank Ray 5:30am – 9am
Thur, Dec. 22nd Glastonbury Ray 5:30am – 9am
Thur, Dec. 22nd Glastonbury Jim Vicevich & Will Marotti 9am – 12pm
Fri, Dec. 23rd Avon Ray 5:30am – 9am
Sat, Dec. 24th Avon Ray 5:30am – 12pm

If you cannot make it to a store and would like to make a donation online please click the kettle below.

Salvation Army kettle

Or Text your donation to 41444
Message and Date Rates May apply!

Sponsored by:


holiday store sponsors 20162 WTIC Holiday Stores

Save

Save

Save

Save

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2016
The Latest UConn News
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia