The WTIC Holiday Stores to Benefit the Salvation Army for 2016 will run December 9th through 24th. We will collect nonperishable food items, new unwrapped toys and monetary donations. Below are more details and the WTIC Broadcast Schedule.
When:
December 9 – 24
Monday – Friday 7:00am – 6:00pm
Saturday 8:00am – 5:00pm
Sunday – Closed
(Dec 24th we will close at 12pm.)
Where:
- Avon Old Farms Hotel
279 Avon Mountain Road
(Intersection of Routes 4 & 10)
Avon
- Hilton Garden Inn & Homewood Suites
65 Glastonbury Blvd.
Glastonbury
WTIC Holiday Store Broadcast Schedule (subject to change without notice):
|Date
|Location
|Personality
|Time
|Fri, Dec. 9th
|Avon
|Ray
|5:30am – 9am
|Fri, Dec. 9th
|Avon
|Joe D & Gresh
|3pm – 6:45pm
|Sat, Dec. 10th
|Glastonbury
|Ray
|5:30am – 8:30am
|Tue, Dec. 13th
|Glastonbury
|Ray
|5:30am – 9am
|Tue, Dec. 13th
|Glastonbury
|Joe D & Gresh
|3pm – 7pm
|Wed, Dec. 14th
|Hartford, Bank of America
|Ray
|5:30am – 9am
|Fri, Dec. 16th
|Avon
|Ray
|5:30am – 9am
|Tue, Dec. 20th
|Avon
|Ray
|5:30am – 9am
|Tue, Dec. 20th
|Avon
|Joe D & Gresh
|3pm – 6pm
|Wed, Dec. 21st
|West Htfd, Farmington Bank
|Ray
|5:30am – 9am
|Thur, Dec. 22nd
|Glastonbury
|Ray
|5:30am – 9am
|Thur, Dec. 22nd
|Glastonbury
|Jim Vicevich & Will Marotti
|9am – 12pm
|Fri, Dec. 23rd
|Avon
|Ray
|5:30am – 9am
|Sat, Dec. 24th
|Avon
|Ray
|5:30am – 12pm
If you cannot make it to a store and would like to make a donation online please click the kettle below.
Or Text your donation to 41444
Message and Date Rates May apply!
Sponsored by: