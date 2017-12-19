WTIC-AM Contest Rules

Unless otherwise indicated below, WTIC-AM’s general contest rules apply to WTIC-AM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular WTIC-AM contest, please see below. You can also view WTIC-AM’s General Contest Rules.

Bowzer’s Rock ‘N’ Doo-Wop Party – Volume 17 Tickets

(December 18 – 22)

For the Bowzer’s Rock ‘N’ Doo-Wop Party – Volume 17 Ticket Contest, enter between 5:30am on 12/18/2017 and 9am on 12/22/2017 by dialing 1-800-953-1080 with the correct answer to the trivia question. At approximately 9am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Bowzer’s Rock ‘N’ Doo-Wop Party – Volume 17 at Mohegan Sun Arena on January 14, 2018 (valued at $50), courtesy of Mohegan Sun. Otherwise, WTIC-AM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

First Night Hartford 2018 Admission

(December 18 – 22)

For the First Night Hartford 2018 Admission Contest, enter between 9am on 12/18/2017 and 12pm on 12/22/2017 by dialing 1-800-953-1080. At approximately 12pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive four (4) wristbands valid for entry to First Night Hartford 2018 on December 31, 2017 (valued at $48), courtesy of First Night Hartford. Otherwise, WTIC-AM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

AHCC Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival Tickets

(December 18 – 22)

For the AHCC Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival Ticket Contest, enter between 3pm on 12/18/2017 and 7pm on 12/22/2017 by dialing 1-800-953-1080. At approximately 7pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Asylum Hill Congregational Church Annual Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival, happening January 5th-7th (valued at $36), courtesy of AHCC. Otherwise, WTIC-AM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Jackson Browne and His Band Tickets Before You Can Buy Them

(December 5 – 7)

For the Jackson Browne and His Band Tickets Before You Can Buy Them Contest, enter between 3pm on 12/5/2017 and 7pm on 12/7/2017 by dialing 1-800-953-1080. At approximately 7pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Jackson Browne and His Band on May 10, 2018 at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre (valued at $76), courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WTIC-AM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

A Connecticut Christmas Carol Tickets

(December 4 – 8)

For the A Connecticut Christmas Carol Ticket Contest, enter between 5:30am on 12/5/2017 and 9am on 12/8/2017 by dialing 1-800-953-1080. At approximately 9am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to “A Connecticut Christmas Carol” at The Norma Terris Theatre, running through December 30th (valued at $75), courtesy of Norma Terris Theater @ Goodspeed. On 12/8/2017 at approximately 5pm, one (1) of qualified winner will be randomly selected to receive a $100 gift certificate for dinner at The Ivory Restaurant and Pub (valued at $100), courtesy of Norma Terris Theater @ Goodspeed. Otherwise, WTIC-AM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Jurassic Quest XL Tickets

(November 27 – December 1)

For the Jurassic Quest XL Ticket Contest, enter between 5:30am on 11/27/2017 and 9am on 12/1/2017 by dialing 1-800-953-1080. At approximately 9am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive four (4) tickets to Jurassic Quest XL: Out of Extinction at MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA, happening December 8th-10th (valued at $40), courtesy of J. Lincoln Ad Group – Adworks Houston. Otherwise, WTIC-AM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

HSO ‘December Dreams’ Tickets

(November 20 – 24)

For the HSO ‘December Dreams’ Ticket Contest, enter between 5:30am on 11/20/2017 and 9am on 11/24/2017 by dialing 1-800-953-1080. At approximately 9am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to HSO: “December Dreams” at the Bushnell, happening December 8th-10th (valued at $70), courtesy of The Bushnell. Otherwise, WTIC-AM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

2017 Pro Football Challenge

Pro-Football Knockout Pool

