Win Reserved Seats To See Kesha Live At Foxwoods

Kesha has taken the world by storm since the release of her debut album Animal in 2010. That year she was declared Billboard's Hot 100 Artist and her smash debut single, "TiK ToK," was named Billboard's #1 Hot 100 Song. Kesha has had eight consecutive Top 10 hits, including four #1 singles.

Foxwoods Resort Casino is celebrating 25 Years Proud during its Anniversary year, and the property is raising a glass to you, toasting with stellar experiences and special offers all year long!

Need to beat the winter blahs? Relax and recharge at one of Foxwoods’ award-winning spas with special packages at lush locations including G Spa & Salon in the Fox Tower.

Shop ‘til you drop this year at Foxwoods, where you can celebrate 25 Years Proud with custom anniversary merchandise and in-store giveaways from apparel, accessories, gifts and more.

As the most dynamic dining destination in the Northeast, Foxwoods is upping the ante this year, adding new concepts from celebrity chefs and foodies to its 35-plus culinary experiences.

Dine like the stars this month at Foxwoods as the property opens Sugar Factory American Brasserie!

Make your reservations now to see and be seen at this celebrity-favorite hotspot. Stars including Will.I.Am, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Mel B. all have been spotted at Sugar Factory locations throughout the U.S.

And you won’t want to miss the upcoming opening of Cat Cora’s Wine Bar this March, serving up trendy tapas and craft cocktails from everyone’s favorite Iron Chef, and Richard Rawlings’ GARAGE set to open in April!

The hottest resort casino on the East Coast is bringing you the best music and comedy acts for its year of silver celebrations, including free shows you won’t want to miss!

Pop icon Kesha performs a FREE concert to kick off Foxwoods’ Anniversary Week on February 15.

Snag your pair of complimentary tickets by lining up at the Premier Ballroom pre-function area at Foxwoods on February 15 starting at noon

For even more free anniversary entertainment at Foxwoods, head to Live@Atrium Bar & Lounge to see Prince protégés Morris Day and the Time on February 17 for a night of non-stop soul, funk and R&B classics!

Looking for laughs? Don’t miss veteran comedian Carrot Top performing at the Fox Theater on March 17 and 18 with tickets just $40 each

Experience even more unforgettable live music when alternative wonders Walk Off The Earth play the Grand Theater on March 25, with tickets starting at $50

Looking to hit the anniversary jackpot? Foxwoods has you covered, giving away over one million dollars in cash, cars, cruises and more in February and March!

Sail away on the silver seas by winning a Celebrity cruise courtesy of Foxwoods!

Just play your favorite slots and table games from February 1 through 25 for your chance at an Eastern Caribbean getaway.

The top 25 Foxwoods Rewards Points earners during the play window and will be off to fun in the sun!

Every Friday through March, Foxwoods is offering up a chance at $250,000.

Participants can walk away with the grand prize of $250,000 cash!

Other prizes include $2,500, $250, $100 or $25 just for playing.

The Sweepstakes will take place every Friday in February, and winners will be chosen at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

For more on Foxwoods 25th Anniversary shopping, spa, dining, entertainment and more, or to purchase tickets to February shows, visit www.foxwoods.com/anniversary