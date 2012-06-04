Top Spots To See Ballet In Connecticut

Dance is on its toes when it comes to classic moves in Connecticut. The Nutmeg State happens to be blessed with outstanding ballet companies. Ballet is that unique art form that is at once both graceful and physically demanding. It requires skill, poise and physical stamina. Here are just a few of the outstanding ballet companies in Connecticut that produce full-blown productions.

connecticutballet.com The Connecticut Ballet, under the artistic directorship of Brett Raphael, has grown from when it was first founded in 1981. The company repertoire includes the full-length “Nutcracker,” “Cinderella,” “Giselle,” “Coppèlia,” “The Sleeping Beauty,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Petrouchka” and “Brigadoon.” In addition to being a professional dance company, Raphael has added a new dimension to his company. He has created Zig Zag, a 10-member contemporary company which became the resident ballet company at the Stamford Center for the Arts. Dates for productions TBA.

hartfordcityballet.org The city of Hartford is definitely supportive of the Hartford City Ballet, which became a professional company in 2005. Along with other members of the community, the city and community extended the ballet company to include a pre-professional training program called the School of Hartford City Ballet. This company has already set a date for its 2012 production of the "Nutcracker," which will be presented in December.

dancebtc.org Ballet Theater Company and Academy has a mission statement that provides the opportunity to learn ballet and to perform ballet for those who might not have had such an opportunity. BTC is greater Hartford’s access to professional-quality dance education as well as accomplished dance performance. This company is a non-profit organization and presents at least two full-length productions a year. According to the BTC website, “BTA dancers perform with professional dancers.” The performance schedule is TBA. The company also offers a summer intensive program for children ages nine to 16. Call for more information.

nutmegconservatory.org Sharon Dante’s name is practically synonymous with the Nutmeg Conservatory for the Arts. She has managed to pull together “an international classical ballet faculty that trains in the Nutmeg methodology.” According to the website, this is “a combination of the Vaganova technique with a blend of neo-classical and contemporary training.” A year-round residency program and a summer program are offered at the Torrington facility. Nutmeg is absolutely dedicated to teaching classical ballet and preparing students for the demands of the art.

albanoballet.org The son of Russian dancers, Joseph Albano was born in New London, Connecticut and is well known for his performances with Ballets Russe de Monte Carlo, based in New York City. Albano, the artistic director of Albano Ballet Company, founded the Hartford Ballet Company in 1960 and served as its artistic director. He has taught other artistic directors and has been written up in many dance publications. "The Albano Youth Ballet Company is designed for the serious advanced pre-professional student," he comments. It offers afternoon and evening sessions as well as Saturday lessons for all age groups. Mr. Albano now has the distinction of playing Dr. Drosselmeyer in the "Nutcracker." The dates for the 2012 production of the "Nutcracker" are TBA.