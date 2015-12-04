Top Spots To Make A Family Christmas Card In Connecticut

100 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 682-0500
www.papersource.com
Paper Source is a premiere paper gifting source located in Westport, CT. This location gives holiday lovers the unique idea of custom holiday expressions. This company allows you to put your own personal family touch on the greeting cards you plan to send to family and friends this year. Everything from personalized calendars, holiday wrapping paper and customized note pads can be made at this location. Why not add a little of your family’s personality to a Christmas card this year.
60 Hamilton St.
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-9885
www.merrittgraphics.com
This company usually deals with businesses, providing banners, billboards, personalized flags, etc. If you want to order cards in bulk, maybe for this year and next year or to send to everyone on your Facebook friend list, this is the place for you. They have four CT locations for your convenience. including stores in New Haven, Hartford, East Hartford and Danbury. Merritt offers postcards and personalized greeting cards with the most popular ones being used for, holiday greetings, seasonal greetings and birthday cards. Give them a call to arrange your family Christmas card this year.
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-1071
www.inaflashstudio.com
Described as your one-stop-shop for all of your creative needs, In A Flash Studio specializes in personalized Christmas cards that include your family photo. The products are very affordably and moderately priced and have received great feedback from prior customers. For your holiday card consultation, give them a call to set up an appointment.
29 E. Cedar St.
Newington, CT 06111
(860) 666-4684
www.yourpaperstation.com
The Paper Station in Newington is a friendly environment to create, customize and purchase your personalized Christmas card this year. They specialize in customizing wedding and event invitations and greeting cards. They allow you to be in control of the entire process. You choose everything from the paper to the design. All these things can be customized to perfectly reflect the personality of your family. Contact them soon for your family Christmas card.
225 Main St.
Old Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 257-4615
www.harpersinvitationct.com
Another CT location known for their customized stationery is Harper’s Invitations in Old Wethersfield. The shop offers wedding and event invitations on customized stationery of many different designs. Holiday greeting cards will fit right in with what they already specialize in. Call ahead of time and brief the staff on what it is that you’re looking for so they can explain what you need to do.