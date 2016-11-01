Top Spots To Buy A Thanksgiving Turkey In Connecticut

According to the USDA, more than 46 million turkeys are cooked and consumed in America on Thanksgiving Day. It’s a tall order to fill for America’s turkey farmers. With the amount of real estate dedicated to farming decreasing and population increasing, it takes modern farming methods to ensure the nation’s supermarkets are well stocked for the annual celebration of abundance.However, not everyone is happy with the products of modern agriculture. Some believe the use of growth hormones, antibiotics and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are unhealthy. Others claim the modern bird is less flavorful than its wild ancestors. Many lament the decline of small, local family farms and the lifestyle they engender. For Connecticut residents with these concerns, there are several alternatives to frozen supermarket turkeys when shopping for their Thanksgiving dinner centerpiece.

Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm

227 Ekonk Hill Road

Moosup, Connecticut 06354-2215

(860) 564-0248

www.ekonkhillturkeyfarm.com The Hermonot family began raising turkeys on their Moosup farm in 1998, and they are now the largest producer of pasture-raised turkeys in the state. Even though the Hermonot’s now raise several hundred turkeys, they still fuss over each bird. They process all their poultry on the farm without using preservatives or additives. They offer broad-breasted white turkeys and free-range heritage turkeys. A $20 deposit reserves your bird. Orders may be placed through the mail (download order form here), by phone, email or with a personal visit to the farm.

White Gate Farm

83 Upper Pattagansett Road

East Lyme, Connecticut 06333

(860) 739-9585

www.whitegatefarm.net “Fresh and juicy” is how one patron describes the turkeys at White Gate Farm. Just a five-minute drive from I-95 in East Lyme takes you to this quintessential New England farm complete with rolling fields, dry-set stone walls and white picket fences. White Gate Farm, which is certified organic, has been run by the same family for more than 40 years. They offer broad-breasted bronze and white turkeys, all raised and processed on the farm. You may reserve your bird online with a $50 deposit.

Miller Foods

308 Arch Road

Avon, CT 06001

(800) 678-6627

www.millerfoodsonline.com Miller Foods is home to the Turkease, a semi-boneless fresh turkey that combines the convenience of boneless with the tradition of drumsticks, wings and wishbones. They also carry fresh full-boned birds. Beginning the Saturday before Thanksgiving, visitors may shop at the Thanksgiving Tent to pick up the potatoes, vegetables and pies that will fill out their holiday menu. Turkeys may be reserved online at the Miller Foods website.

Stone Gardens Farm

83 Sawmill City Road

Shelton, CT 06484

(203) 929-2003

www.stonegardensfarm.com Stone Gardens Farm has been operated by Fred and Stacia Monahan since 1998, a natural outgrowth of their Sheldon flower and vegetable stand. Stone Gardens Farm’s birds are only fed GMO-free feed and are always fresh. Turkeys range in size from 15 to 35 pounds. They are only available in November and December and must be pre-ordered. Email the Monahans at stonegds@comcast.net to reserve a bird (specify size), and they will respond with a confirmation number.

Cedar Hill Farm

814 Glenbrook Road

Orange, CT. 06477

(203) 889-7282

www.cedarhillfarmct.com The Bespuda family has been operating Cedar Hill Farm since the Great Depression. Their hormone-free turkeys are fed locally sourced grains and, come Thanksgiving time, are processed and shrunk-wrapped for buyers that wish to freeze them. Broad-breast white birds ranging from 14 to 26 pounds are available. At $4.50 per pound (2016 price), these turkeys are one the best priced fresh birds around. You may place your order via telephone or email (cedarhillfarmct@gmail.com). Turkeys will be ready for pickup beginning the Monday before Thanksgiving.

