Top Singles Bars In Connecticut

If you’re single, now is the time to put your best pick up line and flirting skills to practice. Connecticut’s bar scene features clubs, pubs, bulling riding and arcade gaming, all perfect venues in which to meet other singles with the same interests as you. Grab your wing man or woman and come party with Connecticut’s finest singles.



Black Bear Saloon

187 Allyn St.

Hartford, CT 06103

(860) 524-8888

www.blackbearhartford.com 187 Allyn St.Hartford, CT 06103(860) 524-8888 Hours: Thur – 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., Fri to Sat – 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Located in downtown Hartford, Black Bear Saloon is a great place to socialize with friends and meet your next beau. This pub-style atmosphere features live music and DJs from Thursday to Saturday nights. Friday is Ladies Night which means from 10 p.m to midnight, women have free admission to the bar. Guys, this is the best night to visit to ensure the numbers are in your favor. Private parties and seating areas are available by request if you’re looking for a more intimate atmosphere. Late night snacks are available until closing through the late night menu if you find someone you hit it off with and end up staying later than expected. Street and garage parking is also accessible.



Rookies Sports Bar and Grille

51-14 Shunpike Road

Cromwell, CT 06416

(860) 635-1860

www.rookiesbar.com 51-14 Shunpike RoadCromwell, CT 06416(860) 635-1860 Hours: Sun to Thurs – 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., Fri to Sat – 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. If you’re looking for low-key, Rookies Sports Bar and Grille is the place to go. Rookies is known by sports fans and residents as the best neighborhood bar to visit for those looking to have a good time. If you love sports, games and live entertainment, this is where you’re bound to meet like-minded singles. The walls are adorned with 70 TVs, pleasing both New York and Boston fans, while arcade gaming and 12 pool tables provide entertainment. Live bands are often featured on weekends and a gated outdoor smoking areas provide easy in and easy out access. Rookies is conveniently located 10 minutes south of Hartford and 15 minutes north of New Haven. Free parking is provided.



Cadillac Ranch

45 Jude Lane

Southington, CT 06489

(860) 621-8805

www.caddyranch.com 45 Jude LaneSouthington, CT 06489(860) 621-8805 Hours: Sun 4:30 p.m. – 1 a.m., Mon – 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Tues to Thurs – 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fri – 4 p.m. – 2 a.m., Sat – 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Cadillac Ranch is the perfect place to meet other country music lovers. Those with two-stepping skills can be found on the dance floor while those who aren’t quite as rhythmic can go flirt by the bar and table area. What draws the biggest crowd, though, is Cadillac Ranch’s mechanical bull riding contests. Dance lessons are held with a $5 fee Tuesdays through Thursdays 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come watch others pretend to be singing sensations on karaoke nights Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, or join in on the singing yourself. You might just being singing a duet by the end of the night.



Wicked Wolf Tavern

144 Temple St.

New Haven, CT 06510

(203) 752-0450

www.wickedwolfnh.com 144 Temple St.New Haven, CT 06510(203) 752-0450 Hours: Sun – 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., Mon to Wed – 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Thurs – 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., Fri – 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sat – 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., This Irish pub transforms from a eatery by day to a popular bar by night. Wicked Wolf offers multiple rooms to fit your mingling style. You’ll find a relaxed atmosphere at the entrance featuring a seating area and TVs. Bring your dancing shoes for the DJ spinning music on the dance floor in the back room where special events include Salsa Night on Wednesdays and Karaoke Tuesdays at 9 p.m. College singles can meet their match on College Night Thursdays, but Friday and Saturday evenings are Wicked Wolf Tavern’s most popular. Related: Four Ways To Keep Romance Alive Mid-Week In Connecticut



Ultra 88

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville, CT 06382

(860) 862-7042

www.mohegansun.com 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.Uncasville, CT 06382(860) 862-7042 Hours: Fri to Sat – 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Put on your most fashionable outfit and head to Ultra 88 located inside Mohegan Sun casino. This upscale club is inspired by South Beach, so a dress code is enforced including no tee-shirts, flip flops, sneakers, headgear or sports jerseys. In true South Beach fashion, the dance floor is the main attraction at Ultra 88. Overnight hotel accommodations are available in the casino as well as gambling before and after your visit, so if you meet someone new here there are plenty of places to bring the after party. There is a cover charge of $10 on Friday nights and $20 on Saturdays, so remember to bring cash. Private VIP suites are also available for an added cost. Related: Top Singles Bars in Hartford