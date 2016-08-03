Top Scallops In Connecticut

Scallops are a favorite treat among seafood-lovers, and even among some non-lovers for their versatility and taste strongly differing from fish. These delicious shellfish are a hot commodity across the U.S. and particularly out here in the East, where we know what truly good seafood tastes like. That means we must be particularly purposeful in where we choose to buy and eat our scallops. To make your best choice, check out the spots below.

cfishct.com City Fish Market, Inc.884 Silas Deane HighwayWethersfield, CT 06109(860) 522-3129 City Fish Market is the heart of Connecticut’s seafood scene, serving dozens of cities throughout the state. If you don’t want to do the cooking yourself, you can visit their restaurant and enjoy their scallops or other menu items including fried clams, shrimp, a lobster salad roll and more. Or, you can choose from their selection of fresh sea or bay scallops, along with plenty of other seafood options, from their seafood market. If you’re worried about getting it home fresh, don’t! They accept to-go orders and even offer same-day delivery.

www.facebook.com/Bomster-Scallops The Bomster family knows their scallops, and that is what has kept their business going since 1985. You can find them selling their delicious shellfish throughout Connecticut at farmer’s markets, and they announce their upcoming locations on their Facebook page. One of their most-boasted features is their flash-freezing process, which allows the scallops to remain fresh for up to seven days. These are perhaps the most well-known scallops in the state, so you are sure to be satisfied.

Max Fish

www.maxrestaurantgroup.com 110 Glastonbury Blvd,Glastonbury, CT 06033(860) 652-3474 Zagat-rated Max Fish is one of the best seafood restaurants in the state, even recently highlighed as the "best seafood" in the state by Connecticut Magazine. Although you may have trouble picking just what to spoil yourself with on their menu, their scallops offer a tantalizing treat on their fresh catch menu. Or, you can opt for a more creative twist with the Sea Scallops at La Plancha, offering summer vegetable couscous, tomato-peach chutney and balsamic reduction. For lunch, if you're just looking for something lighter, try their chilled bay scallops.

www.jscrabshack.com 2074 Park St.Hartford, CT 06106(860) 231 9545 Yeah, it’s called J’s Crab Shack, but if you can get past the crab without deciding your order, the scallops will tempt. You have plenty of options for scallop dishes here, including both bay and sea scallops. Just can’t decide? They even have a combo plate also featuring cod, shrimp and lobsters. There’s no reason to forego any tantalizing sea dish. J’s a casual atmosphere, with no need to put on airs for a fun evening out with friends or family.

livsoysterbar.com 166 Main St.Old SaybrookCT 06475(860) 395-5577 Head chef John Brescio (the restaurant is named after his daughter, Olivia) brings experience from the French Culinary Institute and several renowned restaurants throughout Connecticut. So everything on this high-end menu is going to make for an incredible meal, but be sure to try the sea scallops with grilled corn succatash, tasso ham, Fava beans, roasted pepper, ginger basil sauce.

Written by Bianca Belli of Examiner.com for CBS Local. Bianca is a passionate writer and lover of her Connecticut home. When she is not working, she loves sitting in the shade with a glass of tea and a good read.