Top Omelets In Connecticut

Whether the restaurant menu lists it as an omelet or an omelette, or fries it up in oil or butter, there is just something elegant about this breakfast offering that puts it a cut above a simple scramble. Fine chefs and short order cooks alike all have their favorite way to dress up and fill up a dish that begins with just two, three (or sometimes four) beaten eggs. The varieties of meats, cheeses, vegetables, sauces and spices that can and often are stuffed inside or served atop an omelet are legion, and are limited only by the imagination of the cook – or the diner. Here are just five of the top omelets – or omelettes – in Connecticut, and where to find them.

www.cosmicomelet.com Cosmic Omelet485 Hartford RoadManchester, CT 06040(860) 645-1864 Manchester native Tracy, or the "Cosmic Lady" as she refers to herself, is such a "breakfast enthusiast" that even as a little girl she says had the dream of making "this town even better." Tracy has done just that, as the proud owner of Cosmic Outlet, which she declares unashamedly is "the best breakfast place ever." Her customers and many reviewers agree. Among the many amazing and unique omelets she serves is one that bears both her name and that of her restaurant: Tracy's Cosmic Omelet. A three-egg delight filled with cheddar and cream cheese, cilantro, tomato and red onions, it is rich and smooth and very filling. For meat lovers, Tracy also serves up the Cosmic Mad Max (with shaved steak) and her Alligator's Cosmic Omelet (which contains hamburger, not alligator meat) as well as Leo's Death Dog, Three Pig and Miss Piggy's Junk in the Trunk omelets, among others. There are many cheese and vegetarian choices as well, and a build-your-own menu for those who for some reason just can't find the omelet they want on her lengthy menu.

www.whenpigsflycafe.com When Pigs Fly Cafe97 Rope Ferry RoadWaterford, CT 06385(860) 444-1110 Of the many mouth-watering omelets and other breakfast choices on the menu at the When Pigs Fly Cafe in Waterford, few are as unusual and as surprisingly enjoyable as their Portugeuse Omelet, which is made with linguica (a smoke-cured pork sausage), roasted red peppers, tomatoes and jalapeno cheese. Portugal is not the only country to which When Pigs Fly pays homage, for it also offers up an Irish Omelet, which is filled with corned beef hash and cheese. For those who want a real wake up call at breakfast, there is the Spicey Santa Fe, with black beans, jalapeno, salsa and cheddar. These and all of their many other omelets come with toast and, for a little bit more, home fries.

www.scarpellisclassiccatering.com 865 Migeon AveTorrington, CT 06790(860) 482-7977 Scarpelli's in Torrington offers a baker's dozen of omelet choices, and while all of them are made with three eggs and packed with a variety of meats, cheese, vegetables and sauces, the Italian omelet is unique. This signature breakfast dish at one of the Northwest Corner's oldest family operated Italian restaurants is stuffed with homemade sausage, grilled mushrooms, onions and peppers, all of which are simmered in their homemade spaghetti sauce before being folded into the eggs. Scarpelli's has been going strong since 1936, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner (and that includes pizza) to loyal customers in the neighborhood seven days a week, as well as catering functions to any family, group or organization that wants real, authentic Italian food.

katzsdeli.net Katz's Deli1658 Litchfield TurnpikeWoodbridge, CT 06525(203) 389-5301 Katz's – What a Deli Should be!" is the motto of this longstanding favorite among the meal and coffee break crowd in and around the Woodbridge area. Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Katz's serves big hearty omelets which, because of the deli's late morning opening, are meant for a leisurely sit down late breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, rather than an early morning diner. Katz's Grilled Veggie Omelette is especially popular, because as the title of the dish suggests, it is packed with fresh, grilled vegetables. For a little bit extra diners can make it a four-egg rather than three-egg omelette, and can add even more vegetables. They can also add a choice of cheese and, for those veggie lovers who also want some meat on the plate, can add a breakfast meat on the side or to fold into the omelette.

