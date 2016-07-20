Top Omelets In Connecticut

Cosmic Omelet
Manchester native Tracy, or the “Cosmic Lady” as she refers to herself, is such a “breakfast enthusiast” that even as a little girl she says had the dream of making “this town even better.” Tracy has done just that, as the proud owner of Cosmic Outlet, which she declares unashamedly is “the best breakfast place ever.” Her customers and many reviewers agree. Among the many amazing and unique omelets she serves is one that bears both her name and that of her restaurant: Tracy’s Cosmic Omelet. A three-egg delight filled with cheddar and cream cheese, cilantro, tomato and red onions, it is rich and smooth and very filling. For meat lovers, Tracy also serves up the Cosmic Mad Max (with shaved steak) and her Alligator’s Cosmic Omelet (which contains hamburger, not alligator meat) as well as Leo’s Death Dog, Three Pig and Miss Piggy’s Junk in the Trunk omelets, among others. There are many cheese and vegetarian choices as well, and a build-your-own menu for those who for some reason just can’t find the omelet they want on her lengthy menu.
Rein’s New York Style Deli in Vernon is so authentically New York that its seating areas are named for the Big Apple’s five boroughs, each of which are arranged around a six-foot tall replica of the Statue of Liberty. The rest rooms, amusingly, are located in the Staten Island section. Rein’s omelet choices include the usual, but also the unusual, at least outside of New York. The Tongue and Eggs, Lox and Eggs, Nova and Eggs, Pastrami and Eggs and the especially popular Sturgeon Eggs and Onion Omelet are rarely found outside of the city. Each has their own special, sharp taste, but Rein’s boasts, and rightly so, that it’s Sturgeon Eggs and Onion Omelet is “the supreme smoked fish omelet.”
Of the many mouth-watering omelets and other breakfast choices on the menu at the When Pigs Fly Cafe in Waterford, few are as unusual and as surprisingly enjoyable as their Portugeuse Omelet, which is made with linguica (a smoke-cured pork sausage), roasted red peppers, tomatoes and jalapeno cheese. Portugal is not the only country to which When Pigs Fly pays homage, for it also offers up an Irish Omelet, which is filled with corned beef hash and cheese. For those who want a real wake up call at breakfast, there is the Spicey Santa Fe, with black beans, jalapeno, salsa and cheddar. These and all of their many other omelets come with toast and, for a little bit more, home fries.
Scarpelli’s in Torrington offers a baker’s dozen of omelet choices, and while all of them are made with three eggs and packed with a variety of meats, cheese, vegetables and sauces, the Italian omelet is unique. This signature breakfast dish at one of the Northwest Corner’s oldest family operated Italian restaurants is stuffed with homemade sausage, grilled mushrooms, onions and peppers, all of which are simmered in their homemade spaghetti sauce before being folded into the eggs. Scarpelli’s has been going strong since 1936, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner (and that includes pizza) to loyal customers in the neighborhood seven days a week, as well as catering functions to any family, group or organization that wants real, authentic Italian food.
Katz’s – What a Deli Should be!” is the motto of this longstanding favorite among the meal and coffee break crowd in and around the Woodbridge area. Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Katz’s serves big hearty omelets which, because of the deli’s late morning opening, are meant for a leisurely sit down late breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, rather than an early morning diner. Katz’s Grilled Veggie Omelette is especially popular, because as the title of the dish suggests, it is packed with fresh, grilled vegetables. For a little bit extra diners can make it a four-egg rather than three-egg omelette, and can add even more vegetables. They can also add a choice of cheese and, for those veggie lovers who also want some meat on the plate, can add a breakfast meat on the side or to fold into the omelette.