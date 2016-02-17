Top Chinese Restaurants In Connecticut

Chinese restaurants first became popular in the U.S. around the late 19th century, as Chinese immigrants prepared dishes from their native country that were adapted to cater to American tastes. That combination has remained a hit ever since, as Americans keep coming back for deep-fried and stir-fried meat and seafood, vegetables, sweet and spicy sauces, noodles and rice. These are served at hundreds of Connecticut restaurants every day, but these are the very best bets for the next time you crave Chinese food.

Ching’s Table

64 Main St.

New Canaan, CT 06840

(203) 972-8550

www.chingstable.com 64 Main St.New Canaan, CT 06840(203) 972-8550 The award-winning Ching’s Table has won over patrons with its sophisticated pan-Asian cuisine. Its Chinese dishes are infused with flavors and ingredients inspired by countries like Japan, Thailand and Indonesia, to name just a few. And the colorful, sunlit restaurant is just as attractive as the food. Choosing from its menu is difficult, but Crisp Red Snapper, Wok Beef Tenderloin and Caramelized Sesame Chicken are among the standouts. Midday visitors may want to consider its lunch special, which offers a choice of one select appetizer and entree for $11.95.

Great Taste

597 W. Main St.

New Britain, CT 06053

(860) 827-8988

www.greattaste.com 597 W. Main St.New Britain, CT 06053(860) 827-8988 You set expectations pretty high when naming your restaurant Great Taste, but owner Kam Kwok’s New Britain establishment lives up to its billing. Regulars can’t get enough of its lovingly prepared Peking Duck, and the General Tso’s Chicken is also first-rate. Seafood fans won’t be disappointed by the Nutty Sea Bass with vegetables and pine nuts, or the Crispy Shrimp with walnuts. And everybody will appreciate Great taste’s attentive service, which includes warm scented towels and complimentary tea throughout the meal.

China Pavilion

185 Boston Post Road

Orange, CT 06477

(203) 795-3555

www.chinapavilionct.com 185 Boston Post RoadOrange, CT 06477(203) 795-3555 China Pavilion is constantly receiving accolades for having the best Chinese food in New Haven County. That may be because Danny Lin and his fellow chefs use nothing but fresh ingredients in their dishes, and their sauces are rich and flavorful without overwhelming the other items on the plate. For appetizers, go for the cold noodles in peanut butter sauce, and for an entree try the sesame prawn or tangerine beef. Those who favor vegetarian dishes will be impressed by China Pavilion’s crisp and robust broccoli, snow peas and string beans. Related: Top Italian Restaurants In Connecticut

Taste of China

233 E. Main St.

Clinton, CT 06413

(860) 664-4454

www.tasteofchinaus.com 233 E. Main St.Clinton, CT 06413(860) 664-4454 Taste of China has been serving up sizzling Szechuan dishes in Clinton since 2000, and has received positive attention from both local and national chefs and food critics. Its bar includes a number of hard-to-find beers, mainly from Germany and Belgium, which are the perfect complement to its bold entrees. For instance, there is the intriguingly-named Ants Crawling On Trees — spicy ground pork with mung bean noodles — and Napa Beef with red chili sauce. Taste of China also has a restaurant in New Haven, and later this year will open an offshoot in Madison that specializes in dumplings.

Black Bamboo

844 Farmington Ave.

West Hartford, CT 06119

(860) 236-8888

www.myblackbamboo.com 844 Farmington Ave.West Hartford, CT 06119(860) 236-8888 If you are looking for a good takeout option, you can’t miss with Black Bamboo. Its patrons marvel over fresh appetizers like egg rolls, dumplings and spring rolls that are never soggy or greasy. In addition to the originals, Black Bamboo offers vegan alternatives to the likes of General Tso’s chicken and BBQ boneless spare ribs. Several other menu items available are gluten-free and some dishes give you the option of low-calorie sauce or brown rice. And if you are picking up an order it will even provide you with free hot tea while you wait. Related: Top Mexican Restaurants In Connecticut

Joshua Palmes is a freelance writer covering all things Connecticut. His work can be found on Examiner.com.