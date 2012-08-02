Top Bars With Drinking Games In Connecticut

If you’ve reached that ripe, idealized age of 21, chances are you’ve played at least some type of drinking game in your life. Whether you’ve already walked across that stage in a cap and gown to receive your college diploma, or if you’ve been wearing that suit and tie to work since high school and skipped the college scene altogether, it’s only natural to long for the days of yesteryear and want to re-live those crazy college nights. Luckily, some Connecticut bars are helping their 21 plus residents do just that, featuring your favorite drinking games at local drinking establishments. Your tolerance may have gone down since the college days, but you can still put your talent to the test… just remember to always drink responsibly, and head out with a designated driver.

Black Bear Saloon

187 Allyn St.

Hartford, CT 06103

(860) 524-8888

www.blackbearhartford.com Black Bear is located in the heart of Downtown Hartford and is always packed with young partiers. Featuring an excessive amount of HD TVs for the sports fans, live music and DJs for the music and dancing fans, and theme parties for those who just like to drink, it is no doubt that this is one of the capital city’s hottest hangouts when the sun goes down. With a crazy crowd and staff who know how to throw a good party, what better place to play your favorite drinking games and turn back the years? Black Bear has been known to have some great beer pong and flip cup games. This bar knows how to keep the party going with your favorite songs and unbeatable drink specials. Check out the online calendar for upcoming events.

Anna Liffey’s

17 Whitney Ave.

New Haven, CT 06510

(203) 773-1776

annaliffeys.com Anna’s is known for its good vibes and openness to community events such as local kickball leagues. With friendly service and a laid back atmosphere, this is the perfect location to come with a group of friends for some beer pong or flip cup. And for European soccer fans, this is the pub you want to be at to catch your favorite teams live in action. Related: Top Singles Bars In Connecticut

Lenny’s on the Beach

88 Hartford Ave. (At Soundview Beach)

Old Lyme, CT 06371

(860) 598-4484

lennysonthebeach.homestead.com Those familiar with the Connecticut shoreline are sure to have heard of, or attended, a great party at Lenny’s on the Beach. Calling Soundview Beach home, Lenny’s offers beach goers more than just drinks. With live music and a killer view, what better place to play a drinking game on a beautiful summer day? Whether you’re setting up bocce ball, volleyball, or just playing with a beach ball while enjoying a cold one, Lenny’s is a go-to hot spot for those seeking a scenic beach bar.

Murphy and Scarletti’s

270 Farmington Ave.

Farmington, CT 06032

(860) 676-0252

www.murphyandscarlettis.com Located in the Exchange of Farmington, Murphy’s is known for its lunch rush of nearby business professionals. Don’t let the mid-day crowd cause you to overlook this hot-spot when night falls, as its proximity to local colleges makes this quite the happening party place. It just so happens that Murphy’s is one of the best places in Connecticut to drink your day away as you play a classic game of trivia – not one, but two nights a week. With live music and nightly drink specials, come test your knowledge of not-so-useless random facts on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The Yarde Tavern

1658 King St.

Enfield, CT 06082

(860) 254-5778

www.yardetavern.com Offering locals traditional pub fare and dozens of beers on tap, The Yarde Tavern is a comfortable and relaxing place to enjoy food and drink, and of course play a great game of beer pong. The Yarde Tavern regularly plays host to tournaments sponsored by Skip’s Garage, also known as the “beer pong store.” Be sure to hone your skills before playing at the Yarde – Skip’s qualifiers have the potential of ending up at the World Series of Beer Pong in Las Vegas. Related: Best Irish Pubs in Connecticut