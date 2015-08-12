Top All-Day Breakfast Restaurants In Connecticut

Sometimes afternoon or evening strikes and the rumbling of your belly is telling you that it’s time to eat. Only, it’s pancakes, eggs and grits that you’re craving and not norm for the hour. That’s why it’s always great to know which restaurants serve breakfast all day to satisfy that morning food craving on a lunch or dinner-time schedule. Here’s a list to give you some options.

Kitchen Little

135 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic, CT

(860) 536-2122

www.kitchenlittle.org 135 Greenmanville Ave.Mystic, CT(860) 536-2122 This restaurant located at the Mystic River Marina is known for always serving breakfast. Their egg Benedict and omelets has scored them recognition by Best of Connecticut, and Mystic residents tend to agree. They have also been featured in several magazines like The Food Network Magazine, Gourmet Magazine and Yankee Magazine. Their menu selections don’t only include breakfast, though, you can stop in for a great lunch as well.

Chip’s

321 Boston Post Road

Orange, CT

(203) 795-5065

www.chipsrestaurants.com 321 Boston Post RoadOrange, CT(203) 795-5065 This spot is known for their many and plenty pancakes and all day breakfast menu. If you’re looking for the perfect corporate or business gathering venue, this would be it. And their pancakes don’t stop at just the regular pancakes and syrup, the menu has over twenty types of pancakes that you can order all day, including the infamous chocolate chip, cinnamon and coconut. A first-time visit will make you anxious to come back soon.

Bella’s Cafe

896 Whalley Ave.

New Haven, CT

(203) 387-7107

www.bellascafect.com 896 Whalley Ave.New Haven, CT(203) 387-7107 In New Haven you can’t go wrong with Bella’s for breakfast or brunch. Serving up family-style breakfast all day, you can expect the service to be friendly and timely. Fresh fruit, homemade French toast with a twist, and, of course, all of the fixings for a homestyle breakfast. The omelets have scrumptious Portobello mushrooms and the juice is freshly squeezed. Bon Apetit. Related: Top Spots to Pick Summer Fruit In Connecticut

Mo’s Midtown Restaurant

25 Whitney St.

Hartford, CT 06105

(860) 236-7741

www.facebook/Mos-Midtown-Restaurant 25 Whitney St.Hartford, CT 06105(860) 236-7741 If you’re in the Hartford area when that breakfast craving sets in, then Mo’s Midtown will satisfy your hunger. The food is reasonably priced with pancakes that neighborhood residents rave about. This is a quaint establishment with a family-style vibe and homestyle home fries that will satisfy your appetite.

Post Road

312 Connecticut Ave.

Norwalk, CT 06854

(203) 866-9777

prdfamily.com 312 Connecticut Ave.Norwalk, CT 06854(203) 866-9777 A family-friendly diner in the city of Norwalk, the breakfast is hot and fresh all day including the best French toast, pancakes and the best egg creations that you can think of.In addition to breakfast, you can try their amazing salad bar and other menu items. And this establishment is 24 hours. Related: Top Diner Theaters In Connecticut

