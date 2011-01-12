Vintage is something old but special, like a finely aged wine. It’s not always easy to come across, and knowing where to look is key. Whether you’re on the hunt for something refined to wear to the office or something unique to wear for a party, the best vintage clothing shops in Connecticut supply the rare and classic. You might even find a little something for your home. – Courtney Delong

Consignment Boutique Couture 266 Park Rd.

West Hartford, CT 06119

(888) 405-SHOP

consignmentboutique.org Consignment Boutique Couture just may be the answer to all your designer vintage prayers. This heavenly shop carries an impressive collection of Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Fendi and much more. Everything from clothing to jewelry to handbags is displayed in a chic setting that adds a pleasant, upscale approach to consignment shopping. Whether your looking for a classic blazer for work or a simple clutch for an evening out, Consignment Boutique Couture has endless options for every designer vintage need. Hours of operation: Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

Refind Green Designs 2451 Berlin Tpke.

Newington, CT 06111-4106

(860) 665-0118

refindgreendesigns.blogspot.com Refind Green Designs is super cute and super kitschy. Located in a suburb of Hartford, Refind Green Designs has more than four vast rooms stocked with all sorts of vintage and retro wonders. There are dainty ladies gloves and hats, art-deco couches and even funky patio furniture. The room designated to racks chock full of vintage clothing is not to be missed, nor the section designated for displaying a massive collection of old-school Pyrex cooking bowls. The prices vary as much as the merchandise at Refind Green Designs. Vintage items range anywhere from $50 to $500, but you can just as easily score a great find for a mere 50 cents. Refind Green Designs is a great place to visit when looking for both vintage and value.