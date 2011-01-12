Best Vintage Clothing Shops in Connecticut

Consignment Boutique Couture
266 Park Rd.
West Hartford, CT 06119
(888) 405-SHOP
consignmentboutique.org
Consignment Boutique Couture just may be the answer to all your designer vintage prayers. This heavenly shop carries an impressive collection of Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Fendi and much more. Everything from clothing to jewelry to handbags is displayed in a chic setting that adds a pleasant, upscale approach to consignment shopping. Whether your looking for a classic blazer for work or a simple clutch for an evening out, Consignment Boutique Couture has endless options for every designer vintage need. Hours of operation: Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
Refind Green Designs
2451 Berlin Tpke.
Newington, CT 06111-4106
(860) 665-0118
refindgreendesigns.blogspot.com
Refind Green Designs is super cute and super kitschy. Located in a suburb of Hartford, Refind Green Designs has more than four vast rooms stocked with all sorts of vintage and retro wonders. There are dainty ladies gloves and hats, art-deco couches and even funky patio furniture. The room designated to racks chock full of vintage clothing is not to be missed, nor the section designated for displaying a massive collection of old-school Pyrex cooking bowls. The prices vary as much as the merchandise at Refind Green Designs. Vintage items range anywhere from $50 to $500, but you can just as easily score a great find for a mere 50 cents. Refind Green Designs is a great place to visit when looking for both vintage and value.
The Clothes Horse
175 Park Rd.
West Hartford CT 06119
(860) 233-1411
www.jlhartford.org/?nd=clothes_horse
The Clothes Horse is a thoroughbred when it comes to the best vintage clothing shops in Hartford. Owned by the Junior League of Hartford, it works in the same way as Goodwill. By raising funds through sales of donations, the Clothes Horse contributes to the many charitable programs and projects run by the Junior League. The inside is kept neat and tidy, looking more like a small-scale boutique than the average consignment shop. Best of all, many of the donations are made by well-to-do supporters; so finding a 500-dollar vintage designer dress marked down to 15 bucks isn’t unheard of. Even shoes that would go for hundreds in mainstream stores can be found for the same cost as a Venti Mocha Latte at Starbucks. While they do have some men’s and children’s wear, the real draw is the abundant amount of designer dresses, skirts and tops for the ladies. Hours of operation: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.