Key Moments For Former NFL Star Aaron Hernandez

June 8, 2010: Hernandez, a standout tight end drafted from the University of Florida, signs a four-year contract with the New England Patriots. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Jan. 1, 2012: He sets a career best with 138 receiving yards in a win over Buffalo. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
July 16, 2012: Two men, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, are shot to death in their car as they wait at a red light in Boston's South End neighborhood. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Aug. 27, 2012: Hernandez signs a five-year, $40 million contract with the Patriots. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
February 2013: An associate, Alexander Bradley, is shot in the face in Florida. Bradley files a lawsuit alleging that Hernandez shot him after they argued at a strip club. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
June 17, 2013: The body of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee, is found about a mile from Hernandez's mansion in North Attleborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
June 26, 2013: Hernandez is arrested on a murder charge in Lloyd's slaying and taken from his home in handcuffs. He later pleads not guilty. The Patriots release him hours after his arrest. (Photo by George Rizer for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
May 15, 2014: Hernandez is indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the shootings of de Abreu and Furtado. His lawyers say he is innocent. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
May 28, 2014: Hernandez pleads not guilty to charges in connection with the deaths of de Abreu and Furtado. A prosecutor says Hernandez was angry because de Abreu accidentally bumped into him at a nightclub while dancing, spilling his drink. (Photo by Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Jan. 9, 2015: Hernandez goes on trial for murder in Lloyd's killing. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
April 7, 2015: Prosecutors and Hernandez's lawyers present their closing statements and the case goes to the jury. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
April 15, 2015: Hernandez is convicted of first-degree murder; carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.
Feb. 14, 2017: Hernandez goes on trial for murder in the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. (Photo by Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
April 6, 2017: Prosecutors and Hernandez's lawyers present their closing arguments. (Photo by Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
April 7, 2017: The jury begins deliberating. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
April 14, 2017: Hernandez acquitted of murder in the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. (Photo by Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
April 19, 2017: Hernandez found hanging by a bed sheet in his prison cell, dies at hospital. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)