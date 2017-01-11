Programming Note: WTIC will air President-Elect Trump's press conference live at 11am.

UConn Huskies Celebrate New 90-Game Win Streak

(Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
UConn Huskies Vs USF Bulls (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
UConn Women's Basketball ties its own record NCAA winning streak with its 90th win over South Florida on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo by Bob Stowell/UConn)
uconn women's basketball UConn Women's Basketball ties its own record NCAA winning streak with its 90th win over South Florida on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo by Bob Stowell/UConn)
UConn Women's Basketball ties its own record NCAA winning streak with its 90th win over South Florida on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo by Bob Stowell/UConn)
Uconn women's basketball UConn Women's Basketball ties its own record NCAA winning streak with its 90th win over South Florida on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo by Bob Stowell/UConn)
UConn Women's Basketball ties its own record NCAA winning streak with its 90th win over South Florida on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo by Bob Stowell/UConn)
UConn Women's Basketball UConn Women's Basketball ties its own record NCAA winning streak with its 90th win over South Florida on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo by Bob Stowell/UConn)
(Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
UConn Huskies Vs USF Bulls (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
(Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
UConn Huskies Vs USF Bulls (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
(Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
UConn Huskies Vs USF Bulls (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
(Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
UConn Huskies Vs USF Bulls (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
(Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
UConn Huskies Vs USF Bulls (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
UConn Women's Basketball ties its own record NCAA winning streak with its 90th win over South Florida on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo by Bob Stowell/UConn)
uconn women's basketball UConn Women's Basketball ties its own record NCAA winning streak with its 90th win over South Florida on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo by Bob Stowell/UConn)
UConn Women's Basketball ties its own record NCAA winning streak with its 90th win over South Florida on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo by Bob Stowell/UConn)
UConn Women's Basketball UConn Women's Basketball ties its own record NCAA winning streak with its 90th win over South Florida on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo by Bob Stowell/UConn)
UConn Women's Basketball ties its own record NCAA winning streak with its 90th win over South Florida on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo by Bob Stowell/UConn)
UCONN WOMEN'S BASKETBALL UConn Women's Basketball ties its own record NCAA winning streak with its 90th win over South Florida on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo by Bob Stowell/UConn)
Next gallery $150M Bone And Joint Institute Opens At Hartford Hospital
Next Gallery
Categories: Sports UConn Huskies UConn Insider

Latest Galleries

UConn Huskies Celebrate New 90-Game Win Streak
$150M Bone And Joint Institute Opens At Hartford Hospital
Connecticut Electoral College Votes For Clinton
UConn 72, Notre Dame 61
UConn vs. SCSU Exhibition GameIn their final exhibition game of the preseason, the UConn men's basketball team beat Southern Connecticut State University 94-65 Saturday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs (Bob Stowell photos).
Air National Guard Deployment CeremonyOne-hundred members of the Connecticut National Guard's 103rd Air Control Squadron of Orange were the guests of honor Tuesday at the O'Neill Armory in Hartford, as they prepare to deploy to the Middle East.
Capewell Horse Nail Co. Factory RenovationsOnce the largest supplier of horse nails in the world, Hartford's Capewell Factory has been renovated into a 72-unit housing complex, which will be ready for occupancy by the end of the year. On Friday, local, state, and federal officials got a look at the progress.
Aer Lingus Launches BDL-DUB Flight

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia