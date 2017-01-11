UConn Huskies Celebrate New 90-Game Win Streak

UConn vs. SCSU Exhibition Game In their final exhibition game of the preseason, the UConn men's basketball team beat Southern Connecticut State University 94-65 Saturday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs (Bob Stowell photos).

Air National Guard Deployment Ceremony One-hundred members of the Connecticut National Guard's 103rd Air Control Squadron of Orange were the guests of honor Tuesday at the O'Neill Armory in Hartford, as they prepare to deploy to the Middle East.

Capewell Horse Nail Co. Factory RenovationsOnce the largest supplier of horse nails in the world, Hartford's Capewell Factory has been renovated into a 72-unit housing complex, which will be ready for occupancy by the end of the year. On Friday, local, state, and federal officials got a look at the progress.