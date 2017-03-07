WTIC NewsTalk 1080 is excited to present a Business Breakfast featuring Jill Schlesinger of “Jill on Money” on Wednesday May 17, 2017 from 7am to 9am at the Infinity Music Hall & Bistro in Hartford.

Do you think that financial information can be boring and confusing? Or maybe you are just tired of hearing the same opinions and platforms when it comes to money? If so, WTIC NewsTalk 1080 is hosting a business event you won’t want to miss!

Join us at the beautiful Infinity Music Hall & Bistro in downtown Hartford for a business breakfast featuring Jill Schlesinger. Jill takes a topic that can be drawn out and complicated and provides a conversation that is smart, entertaining, and relatable. The day will begin with a light breakfast and the opportunity to network with fellow businessmen and women. Around 7:30am, Jill will take the stage to talk about the state of the economy and what it means for Connecticut. Guests will be encouraged to weigh in on topics when Jill opens the floor for a Q&A session to close out the event. Get in the know before you get into work by attending the WTIC NewsTalk 1080 Business Breakfast.

Jill Schlesinger is an Emmy-Nominated Business Analyst. She hosts the nationally syndicated radio show “Jill on Money,” an entertaining, humorous, call-in radio show that helps listeners take control of their financial lives and better understand anything related to money and markets. Locally, Jill’s show airs Saturdays from 4p – 6p on WTIC NewsTalk 1080 plus you can catch her chatting with Ray Dunaway in Monday morning interviews at 6:10a each week! For more information on Jill, visit www.JillOnMoney.com.