Pet Talk

Pet Talk has a unique format with a separate veterinary/medical edition and a separate behavior edition.  Each edition airs on alternating Saturdays from 2- 3 PM.

Veterinary Edition: Featuring Dr. Andrea Dennis and Dr. Eva Ceranowicz from the Bloomfield Animal Hospital. Call in with all you pet health care questions. To find out more about the doctors www.bloomfieldanimalhospitalct.com

Behavior Edition: This edition of Pet Talk features dog trainer Laurie Fass. Laurie has experience helping people with both cat a dog behavior issues, so call in to this edition for any pet related behavior questions. www.lauriefassdogtraining.com

  • Saturday, March 18th
  • Saturday, March 11th
  • Saturday, February 4th
  • Saturday, January 21st
  • Saturday, January 7th
  • Saturday, December 17th, 2016
  • Saturday, December 10th, 2016
  • Saturday, November 12th, 2016
  • Saturday, October 15th, 2016
  • Saturday, October 1st, 2016
  • Saturday, September 3rd, 2016
  • Saturday, August 20th, 2016
  • Saturday, August 13th, 2016
  • Monday, August 1st, 2016
  • Saturday, July 23rd, 2016
  • Saturday, July 9th, 2016
  • Saturday, July 2nd, 2016
  • Saturday, June 25th, 2016
  • Monday, May 23rd, 2016
  • Monday, May 2nd, 2016
  • Monday, April 25th, 2016
  • Monday, April 18th, 2016
  • Monday, April 4th, 2016
  • Monday, March 28th, 2016
  • Monday, March 14th, 2016
  • Monday, February 22nd, 2016
  • Wednesday, February 17th, 2016
  • Sunday, January 17th, 2016
  • Tuesday, January 12th, 2016
  • Monday, January 4th, 2016
  • Tuesday, December 8th, 2015
  • Monday, November 2nd, 2015
  • Monday, October 5th, 2015
  • Tuesday, September 8th, 2015
  • Monday, August 24th, 2015
  • Monday, July 27th, 2015
  • Monday, July 20th, 2015
  • Monday, July 13th, 2015
  • Sunday, June 28th, 2015
  • Monday, June 22nd, 2015
  • Monday, June 8th, 2015
  • Tuesday, May 26th, 2015
  • Tuesday, May 19th, 2015
  • Monday, May 18th, 2015
  • Monday, April 27th, 2015
  • Monday, April 20th, 2015
  • Monday, April 6th, 2015
  • Sunday, March 22nd, 2015
  • Monday, March 16th, 2015
  • Monday, February 2nd, 2015
  • Monday, January 26th, 2015
  • Monday, January 12th, 2015
  • Monday, December 22nd, 2014
  • Monday, December 15th, 2014
  • Monday, November 24th, 2014
  • Monday, November 17th, 2014
  • Monday, October 27th, 2014
  • Wednesday, October 22nd, 2014
  • Monday, October 13th, 2014

