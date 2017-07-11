Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In Connecticut

By Joshua Palmes
One of the best ways to cool down from the summer heat is with a refreshing frozen margarita. After work or on the weekend, nothing beats getting together with good friends to enjoy the cool tequila-based beverage. The next time you crave a frozen margarita made right these are the Connecticut bars to keep in mind.
Coyote Blue
1960 Saybrook Road
Middletown, CT 06457
(860) 345-2403
www.coyoteblue.com
Coyote Blue in Middletown has never had trouble attracting customers. Its popularity can be explained in part by its delicious Tex-Mex fare and its creative, colorful decor; but the main draw is the margaritas, which many experts consider the best in the state. The Frozen Margarita, like all of Coyote Blue’s others, comes with your choice of tequila and is served in a large mason jar. They are also renowned for being very strong, so the bar limits patrons to just two a visit (though it also offers a half-size option).
3170 Fairfield Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06605
(203) 335-8228
www.tacolocotruck.com
Over the past 30 years Taco Loco as established itself as one of the premier Mexican bars in southwestern Connecticut, and its margaritas are a big reason why. The frozen ones use Herradura Tequila and your choice of a dozen flavors, including banana, coconut, peach, lime, guava, and pomegranate. There are 2-for-1 specials on their frozen margaritas on Tuesdays and they are discounted every day during Happy Hour. You can also enjoy its margaritas at your next party or public function by reserving Taco Loco’s party truck for your event.
100 Allyn St.
Hartford, CT 06103
(860) 882-1557
www.agavect.com
Those out enjoying Hartford’s nightlife know to head for Agave Grill when they want to experience perfectly prepared Mexican dishes and the city’s best tequila bar. It’s also not a bad place to go when you are craving a frozen margarita. Try the house specialty made with Silver Tequila or La Fruta, which may be prepared with strawberry, raspberry, mango, or passionfruit puree. And if you’re bringing a date the two of you can share an Agave-rita, a 32-ounce version of the house margarita that can be enhanced with Grand Marnier or a fruit puree.
44 Old Field Point Road
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 661-4774
www.boxcarcantina.com
The family-owned farm-to-table restaurant Boxcar Cantina is a Greenwich standout thanks to its creative northern New Mexico fare made with organic local ingredients. Plenty praiseworthy as well is its signature frozen margarita. Made with Mexico’s most popular tequila, El Jimador Reposado, the generous “Super Chief” also comes in a smaller size for those who want a little bit less. Additionally the bar offers frozen margarita flights for $14.
2211 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike
Southington, CT 06479
(860) 426-9888
www.salsassouthwestgrillandbar.com
In 2015 Meriden’s small Mexican eatery Salsa’s Southwest Grill opened a larger second location that included more seating and a full bar. The latter offers several top-notch margaritas that are available frozen and with your choice of tequila. Try the El Churro spiced with muddled jalapeno and cinnamon sugar. Or for something sweeter go for the Watermelon Ginger margarita or perhaps the Fresh and Fruity enhanced with a puree of a seasonal fruit.
