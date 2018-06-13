ORLANDO, FL (CBS Local) – Disney World is encouraging passholders to bring their friends along for the fun this summer. The Florida theme park is cutting the price of a one-day ticket by over 50 percent for a limited time only.

Disney’s “bring a friend” program will allow friends of a regular passholder to buy a one-day “Park Hopper” ticket for $79. The regular cost of the single day pass is $174, a savings of nearly 55 percent.

According to Disney’s website, the discount applies to the friends of Gold, Platinum, Platinum Plus, and Premier passholders and can only be used on the day they are purchased. Passholders can bring up to six of their friends and will be able to pick up special discounts at Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios until June 29.

Walt Disney World in Orlando is the world’s most visited theme park on the planet, according to a report by the Themed Entertainment Association. Nearly 20.5 million people visited the park in 2017.